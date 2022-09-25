Read full article on original website
FLHP2008
1d ago
Not all democrats support LGBTQ ideology. Stop trying to make everything political.
Andre Abrams
2d ago
Anything to get a vote hey! Dem’s, Must be getting close to Mid-terms.
Related
Independent Florida Alligator
‘The big answer’: Charlie Crist stops in Gainesville ahead of gubernatorial election
Democratic gubernatorial hopeful former Rep. Charlie Crist fielded big questions — on reproductive health care, on climate change, on gun reform and on other issues. Big questions need big answers, Crist said. He advocated for statewide solar panel installation, education reform and an executive order securing the right to an abortion as he offered responses to voter questions.
wuft.org
Original Gainesville activists reconvene, continue marijuana decriminalization battle
Loose joints, tattered cushions and a conga drum replicated a famed 1990s Gainesville living room — dubbed Fort Ganja — in downtown Gainesville Saturday. Stocked with more than 1,000 cannabis cigarettes, the city’s original “doobie tosser” was poised to recreate the stunt that led to his arrest and police crackdowns on marijuana 30 years ago.
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville HempFest calls for legalization of cannabis
A giant banner adorned in rainbow cannabis leaves hung above the stage at Bo Diddley Plaza, with bold text reading “It’s a plant, not a crime.” Navy blue cabanas full of meditation books, hemp-themed clothing, crystals and CBD products surrounded the lawn. Nearly three decades since the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
niceville.com
Florida habitual felon reportedly found with gun, drugs, sentenced to 21 years
FLORIDA – A Florida career criminal has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. William Harrison Quarterman, III, 33, of Gainesville, Florida, was sentenced on September 20, 2022, to 21 years in federal prison...
click orlando
Marion County leaders prepare as Hurricane Ian strengthens
OCALA, Fla. – During a news conference, Marion County leaders said they are ready to respond to emergencies from Hurricane Ian. Leaders said the situation remains fluid, but residents should take this time to prepare and get provisions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “Everybody is...
floridahsfootball.com
“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected path...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
wuft.org
Battle of the bands raises over $25,000 to help end homelessness in Gainesville
An exhilarating atmosphere filled The Wooly on Friday night as about 200 attendees sang and danced while local bands rocked out under the dim red glow of stage lights. Although the crowd was cheering all night, it roared with excitement when it was announced the attendees had raised an all-time high of $25,000 to end homelessness in Gainesville.
WCJB
NCFL emergency shelters prepare open ahead of Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area. Special needs and general population shelters open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Pinemount Elementary School - 324 SW Gabriel PlaceLake City, FL 32024. Special needs and general...
mycbs4.com
UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian
The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri
Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
alachuachronicle.com
9-26-22 6:30 p.m. Hurricane Ian Update – Shelter Information
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – For those considering using the emergency shelters, please remember that shelters are a last resort and should only be used by those living in homes that are potentially unsafe in high winds (e.g. mobile homes, manufactured homes, and others), people who live in flood-prone areas, and people who have nowhere else safe to go.
wuft.org
A Gainesville community tethered by frustration stands resilient against repeated flooding
Pamela O’Steen, a 62-year-old resident of the Hills of Santa Fe neighborhood in northwest Gainesville, has seen her house flood seven times since she moved there in 2000. “Every time it rains, I pray,” O’Steen said. Residents like O’Steen say they feel helpless and forgotten as they...
wuft.org
Alachua County making plans for conservation of crucial new property near Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE — The sale of a 605-acre natural area has secured protection for both the local ecology and the legacy of a family matriarch. Alachua County Forever, the county’s environmental land acquisition program, purchased the land for $1.5 million on Aug. 26 from five siblings whose late mother had entrusted them with the land. The property is adjacent to the Phifer Flatwoods Preserve, which also is managed by ACF, north of Lochloosa Lake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mycbs4.com
Alachua County cancels school as Hurricane Ian approaches
Alachua County — Alachua County Public Schools cancels school Wednesday through Friday, because of Hurricane Ian. The district made the announcement Tuesday morning, also saying the district office will be closed. They closed, in part, because of the possibility schools could be used as shelters. ACPS also cancelled all...
WCJB
A child drowned in an apartment complex pool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez
The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
WCJB
Toy collectors meet up in Gainesville for Gatorsville CollectorFest Toy Show
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Toy Shows held their first Gatorville Collectorfest in Gainesville. Adults and kids were able to buy toys, comics, artwork, and video games. Dozens of vendors sold vintage and modern collector’s items including Hot Wheels, G.I.-Joe, Stars Wars, and Transformers. The promoter Jeff Davis said...
