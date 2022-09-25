ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw, SC

Comments / 6

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfxg.com

2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kershaw, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Kershaw, SC
Lancaster County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Sheriff’s Dept.: Highway shooting leaves man dead, brother wounded

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A highway shooting late Saturday night on Edmund Highway left a Columbia man dead and his brother wounded, Lexington Sheriff’s Department says. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot at while driving on Princeton Road between Ramblin Road and Edmund Highway.
LEXINGTON, SC
WBTV

Texas man arrested after threat made against Rock Hill, S.C. school

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man in Texas was taken into custody Monday night after making a threat against a high school in Rock Hill, authorities said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were made aware of a threat directed toward Northwestern High School circulating on social media on Monday.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Person killed in crash on I-485 in Matthews, troopers say

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person died in a crash on Interstate 485 in Matthews Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened just before 2:40 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485, where it crosses over East John Street. Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
MATTHEWS, NC
coladaily.com

Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting

Two brothers were shot while driving on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, one brother died and the other survived. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. “Based on what the victim’s brother told deputies, the brothers were...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#The Foxwood Apartments#Ems
wccbcharlotte.com

Texas Man Arrested for Threat Made Towards Northwestern High School

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police have identified and arrested the man they say made a threat directed toward Northwestern High School. On Monday, Rock Hill Police say they were made aware of a threat circulating on social media. The threat included the words “shoot up” in the message while referring to the school as “nwhs.”
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medicine

DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Preparatory Academy employee was arrested for stealing medicine from students. On September 13th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Lake Preparatory Academy saying that they believed an employee had taken medicine belonging to students from the nurse’s office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

20 Arrested, 300 Dogs Rescued in Dogfighting Raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair...
COLUMBIA, SC
fox35orlando.com

Missing toddler spent the night alone in woods before rescue, sheriff says

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina said a 3-year-old girl is back with her family after separating from them inside Poinsett State Park. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office first put out a Facebook alert about Ruby Heider, the missing child, on Friday. They said Ruby went missing around 7:30 p.m. local time after her family couldn’t locate her while she was on a camping trip.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, One Arrested After Shooting At Arcade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting outside an arcade Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says that they were called just after 2 p.m. to the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road for an assault with a deadly weapon. Police found a person with shooting injuries who was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Arrested For Monroe Rape

MONROE, N.C. — A man is in the Union County Jail after police say he committed rape on September 19th. Authorities say this incident happened around Engleside Street near Iceman Street. On September 23rd, Luis Vail-Lopez, 20, was taken into custody at his home less than a mile from...
MONROE, NC
FOX8 News

35-year-old experienced jumper killed at Skydive Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina. The sheriff’s […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead After Late Night Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy