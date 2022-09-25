Read full article on original website
cn2.com
“She was Innocent” – Mom of 15 Yr Old Killed in Lancaster County Wants Justice
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15 year old was shot and killed while just sleeping on a relative’s couch when a officials say a bullet came through the wall of an apartment she was in early Sunday morning.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
wfxg.com
2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Drive By Shooting Takes 15 year old Life, YC Man Part of Massive Dog Fighting Ring
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement officials say she was just sleeping on a relative’s couch when a bullet came through the wall of the apartment she was in and killed her. Today we speak with the victim’s family. More than 300 dogs in a...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept.: Highway shooting leaves man dead, brother wounded
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A highway shooting late Saturday night on Edmund Highway left a Columbia man dead and his brother wounded, Lexington Sheriff’s Department says. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot at while driving on Princeton Road between Ramblin Road and Edmund Highway.
WBTV
Texas man arrested after threat made against Rock Hill, S.C. school
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man in Texas was taken into custody Monday night after making a threat against a high school in Rock Hill, authorities said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were made aware of a threat directed toward Northwestern High School circulating on social media on Monday.
Person killed in crash on I-485 in Matthews, troopers say
MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person died in a crash on Interstate 485 in Matthews Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened just before 2:40 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485, where it crosses over East John Street. Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
coladaily.com
Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting
Two brothers were shot while driving on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, one brother died and the other survived. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. “Based on what the victim’s brother told deputies, the brothers were...
wccbcharlotte.com
Texas Man Arrested for Threat Made Towards Northwestern High School
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police have identified and arrested the man they say made a threat directed toward Northwestern High School. On Monday, Rock Hill Police say they were made aware of a threat circulating on social media. The threat included the words “shoot up” in the message while referring to the school as “nwhs.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medicine
DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Preparatory Academy employee was arrested for stealing medicine from students. On September 13th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Lake Preparatory Academy saying that they believed an employee had taken medicine belonging to students from the nurse’s office.
Sumter County deputy seriously injured, suspect dead in Sunday morning shooting
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has released new details related to a shooting they now say has left a Sumter County deputy wounded and a suspect dead. According to a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the shooting occurred around 8 a.m. when a deputy was...
"People need to come together": Sumter County residents calling for change after weekend of crime
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County residents and law enforcement say their community could not catch a break over the weekend. Starting on Friday, Sumter County deputies were at Lakewood High School. Students had used THC in vape pens and edibles that were allegedly being distributed at the school. Then...
wccbcharlotte.com
20 Arrested, 300 Dogs Rescued in Dogfighting Raids in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair...
fox35orlando.com
Missing toddler spent the night alone in woods before rescue, sheriff says
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina said a 3-year-old girl is back with her family after separating from them inside Poinsett State Park. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office first put out a Facebook alert about Ruby Heider, the missing child, on Friday. They said Ruby went missing around 7:30 p.m. local time after her family couldn’t locate her while she was on a camping trip.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead, One Arrested After Shooting At Arcade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting outside an arcade Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says that they were called just after 2 p.m. to the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road for an assault with a deadly weapon. Police found a person with shooting injuries who was...
Man killed, deputy wounded in South Carolina shootout
People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Arrested For Monroe Rape
MONROE, N.C. — A man is in the Union County Jail after police say he committed rape on September 19th. Authorities say this incident happened around Engleside Street near Iceman Street. On September 23rd, Luis Vail-Lopez, 20, was taken into custody at his home less than a mile from...
35-year-old experienced jumper killed at Skydive Carolina
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina. The sheriff’s […]
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead After Late Night Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
Eighth-grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Charlotte middle school, police say
CHARLOTTE — An eighth-grade student in Charlotte was arrested and is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at their middle school, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday. CMPD says a school resource officer at Southwest Middle School got a tip about a message on...
