ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Family's anger at funeral postponement

A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow University#University Avenue#Cinemas#Linus College
The Tab

Ready to start your student journalism career? Write for The Warwick Tab!

Are you a student interested in breaking campus news? Controversial scandals and hot topics that everyone talks about? Hilarious guides to Warwick life and serious discussions about our university?. If so, you’re in luck. Here is your chance to write for an amazing team at The Warwick Tab, where your...
EDUCATION
BBC

Nurses wanted for Staffordshire 'virtual wards'

Up to 95 nurses are needed to staff new "virtual wards" in Staffordshire. The NHS said the project aimed to deliver "hospital-equivalent care to patients" in their own home or another community setting. It added the move would free up hospital beds and help deal with spikes in demand. The...
HEALTH
The Tab

24 hours in the life of a Fallow fresher

Summer is long gone and so is Freshers’ Week. As it nears October, you’re settling into the routine of uni life – a steady rhythm of skipping lectures, napping, pretending to be a vegetarian and crying on the shower floor lamenting your work ethic (let’s hope you have an en-suite).
EDUCATION
BBC

Eurovision: Glasgow has biggest heart to play host, says Lulu

Former Eurovision winner Lulu has said Glasgow deserves to host the 2023 song contest as it had the "audience with the biggest hearts". She said she would be "personally thrilled" if the city where she grew up and learned about music was chosen to host the five-night event. The singer...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
BBC

Loch Tay Iron Age roundhouse to be rebuilt after fire

A replica Iron Age roundhouse destroyed by fire could be rebuilt by spring next year, after a redevelopment project was given the go-ahead. The crannog - a wooden construction which stood on stilts in Loch Tay - burned down in just six minutes in June 2021. Now plans to redevelop...
U.K.
The Tab

The Sugarhouse announces 2022 Freshers’ lineup

It’s happening! The Sugarhouse has just announced its 2022 Freshers’ Week lineup, revealing that it will be open for six nights during Freshers’. The Lancaster University Students’ Union club will be hosting Jungle Vibes nights on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 10:30-late, featuring full club decor, performers, and giveaways throughout the night. The event will be free to enter for people with a college Big Nights Out wristband.
COLLEGES
BBC

Wolverhampton Council 'embarrassed' at need for warm banks

A council leader says he is "embarrassed" at the need to open dozens of warm banks over winter. Wolverhampton Council has announced there will be 38 places in a mix of civic, community and religious buildings for people to stay warm. Similar schemes will also be available in towns and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy