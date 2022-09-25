Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Watch: Nick Sirianni arrives for Eagles vs. Commanders wearing a Mike Quick jersey
Philadelphia vs. Washington is one of the NFC’s and NFL’s most heated rivalries, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to pay homage by turning back the clock. As Philadelphia arrived at FedEx Field for their Week 3 matchup against their division rival Commanders, Sirianni arrived in a vintage Mike Quick No. 82 jersey.
NFL World Reacts To Doug Pederson, Urban Meyer News
It took Doug Pederson three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars to notch two wins, the same total Urban Meyer had in 13 contests last season. Incredibly, with today's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pederson tied Meyer, Mike Mularkey and Mel Tucket for the fifth-most wins in Jaguars history. Yes,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Shocking Upset
The Indianapolis Colts were unable to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, but they pulled off a shocking upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Indianapolis shocked Kansas City, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. The Colts are now 1-1-1 on the year, while the Chiefs dropped to 2-1 on the season.
numberfire.com
Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Doug Pederson has weaponized the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense
New head coach and offensive shot-caller Doug Pederson has completely transformed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense. The last time the franchise has won back-to-back games of 20+ points or more was in the year 2000. The offense is currently sitting fifth in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ DVOA (opponent-adjusted efficiency) metric.
NBC Sports
Why Jalen Hurts was still at Eagles' NovaCare Complex late
Shane Steichen was sitting in his office on the second floor of the NovaCare Complex when Jalen Hurts popped through the door. This isn’t unusual. Happens all the time. The play caller meets with the quarterback all the time. What did make it unusual was what time it was.
Five-Star Montverde Teammates Derik Queen, Liam McNeeley Visit Indiana
Indiana basketball hosted official visits for a pair of five-star prospects from Montverde Academy, Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley. Indiana coach Mike Woodson recruited Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau out of Montverde in the class of 2022.
NBC Sports
Eagles' defensive line turns Wentz's day into a nightmare
It took 63 seconds for the Eagles to record their first sack. With six minutes left in the third quarter, Washington still had negative net passing yards. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Sunday unleashed his defensive front on an overmatched Washington offensive line and a quarterback who still hasn’t learned how to get rid of the ball when he’s under siege, and the result was a nine-sack masterpiece from the Eagles’ defense in a 24-8 win at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's First Loss of Season to Cincinnati
Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video.
thecomeback.com
Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them
There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: Some of the top photos from Commanders' 24-8 loss to the Eagles
The Washington Commanders fell to 1-2 on the season after Sunday’s disappointing 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a familiar feeling for Washington fans, who saw the Commanders fall behind 22-0 at halftime last week and 24-0 on Sunday. Last week, Washington mounted a second-half comeback before...
Comments / 0