It took 63 seconds for the Eagles to record their first sack. With six minutes left in the third quarter, Washington still had negative net passing yards. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Sunday unleashed his defensive front on an overmatched Washington offensive line and a quarterback who still hasn’t learned how to get rid of the ball when he’s under siege, and the result was a nine-sack masterpiece from the Eagles’ defense in a 24-8 win at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO