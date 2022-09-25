ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Doug Pederson, Urban Meyer News

It took Doug Pederson three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars to notch two wins, the same total Urban Meyer had in 13 contests last season. Incredibly, with today's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pederson tied Meyer, Mike Mularkey and Mel Tucket for the fifth-most wins in Jaguars history. Yes,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Shocking Upset

The Indianapolis Colts were unable to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, but they pulled off a shocking upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Indianapolis shocked Kansas City, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. The Colts are now 1-1-1 on the year, while the Chiefs dropped to 2-1 on the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Why Jalen Hurts was still at Eagles' NovaCare Complex late

Shane Steichen was sitting in his office on the second floor of the NovaCare Complex when Jalen Hurts popped through the door. This isn’t unusual. Happens all the time. The play caller meets with the quarterback all the time. What did make it unusual was what time it was.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles' defensive line turns Wentz's day into a nightmare

It took 63 seconds for the Eagles to record their first sack. With six minutes left in the third quarter, Washington still had negative net passing yards. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Sunday unleashed his defensive front on an overmatched Washington offensive line and a quarterback who still hasn’t learned how to get rid of the ball when he’s under siege, and the result was a nine-sack masterpiece from the Eagles’ defense in a 24-8 win at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them

There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
