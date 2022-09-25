Read full article on original website
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
Robert Saleh didn’t sugarcoat his feelings after the New York Jets lost 27-12 to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 Sunday. The Jets coach was most angry about his team’s undisciplined play that featured several killer penalties and four turnovers. “It’s frustrating as hell,” Saleh said postgame....
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Bengals offense was fluid in its 27-12 win on Sunday. From start to finish, they played fast and aggressive to finally add one to the win column. Samaje Perine led the Bengals with an overall offensive grade of 84.5, and a pass-block grade of 76.9, according to Pro Football Focus.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bengals beat the Jets on Sunday, but they lost one of their best players in the process. Defensive tackle DJ Reader left the game in the second quarter with a left knee injury and didn't return. He did walk off under his own power, but watched the second half of the game from the locker room.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and...
Garrett Wilson was knocked out of the New York Jets’ Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a rib injury in the second quarter. Fortunately, the good news is Wilson is returning to action for the second half. The rookie wide receiver made a leaping catch on a...
Bengals cornerback Eli Apple didn't hesitate to call out opposing wide receivers during Cincinnati's Super Bowl run last season. Tyreek Hill made that list after the Bengals rallied to beat the Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Championship Game. Hill didn't forget Apple's tweet, even though he got traded to the...
