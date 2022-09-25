Albany Museum of Art program allows students to explore race relations

High school students work on an exercise at the February 2022 Courageous Conversations About Race program at the Albany Museum of Art. The program returns to the AMA on Nov. 11 with a focus on college students. Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY — The most difficult conversations in America today are the ones involving racial relations and racism. Courageous Conversations About Race, a program that has been conducted at the Albany Museum of Art periodically since 2018, offers a safe space where members of the community can use art as a means to foster constructive conversations that lead to better understanding, and to search for common ground.

Courageous Conversations About Race returns to the Albany Museum of Art on Nov. 11 with a program focusing on college students. Participants will use art to stimulate discussions about race and race relations.