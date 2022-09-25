Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday
The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins prediction, pick, odds: Can Tua Tagovailoa continue his MVP-level season?
The Miami Dolphins are currently 3-0 heading into Thursday Night Football. On the road, they'll take on the former AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Former 49ers assistant, Mike McDaniel, took over as head coach for the Dolphins during the offseason. He hasn't lost a single game since becoming head coach of Miami. He now has Miami as one of the few teams that are still undefeated, heading into Week 4. On the other hand, the Bengals are just 1-2 on the season and have had a bit of a hangover heading into this season. However, the Bengals defeated the Jets last week and are starting to run in the right direction. On Thursday night, we'll watch Joe Burrow take on Tua Tagovailoa. Those two put together one iconic game in college football when both teams were ranked inside the top 5. Burrow and LSU won the game and eventually the College Football Playoff. Can Burrow take down Tagovailoa for the second time?
Latest NFL injury update could have a big impact on the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal early-season AFC showdown on Thursday night. All eyes are on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and whether or not he’ll play this week. Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury in Miami’s win against Buffalo on Sunday....
Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's recent comments: 'You come at one of us, you come at all of us'
Following the Dolphins win against the Bills last Sunday, WR Tyreek Hill wasted no time before starting to trash talk, specifically his matchup with Bengals CB Eli Apple. "I can't wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you, boy," Hill said to reporters. It didn't take long for...
Dolphins take 3-0 record to Cincy to face resurgent Bengals
The Dolphins and Bengals meet Thursday night in Cincinnati, both coming off important wins
Bengals secondary welcomes Tyreek Hill bringing ‘spice’ to primetime showdown
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals secondary scouted plenty of video this week of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. That included film of the comments he made about Eli Apple after Miami’s 21-19 win over Buffalo that got blasted out all over social media on Sunday night. “I can’t wait...
DJ Reader injury update a huge blow to the Bengals defense
The Cincinnati Bengals 2022 season hasn’t started off the way it was expected to. They finally bounced back in Week 3 against the New York Jets to get their first win of the season after two rough losses to kick things off. But it looks like they may have suffered a different type of loss in this game, as it sounds like defensive tackle DJ Reader will be forced to miss some time with a serious knee injury.
Will Browns Myles Garrett play on Sunday against Falcons? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.
Video from Dolphins practice at University of Cincinnati apparently leaks online
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Thursday night game between the Bengals and Dolphins wasn’t lacking for interesting storylines. Now there’s another one courtesy of an anonymous Twitter account that posted videos of the Dolphins walkthrough at Nippert Stadium on Wednesday. The University of Cincinnati hosted the Dolphins this...
Tagovailoa banged up as Dolphins face Bengals in short week
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sore ahead of the Thursday night game at Cincinnati
DraftKings promo code: wrap September with 40-1 NFL odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings promo code unlocks a can’t-miss welcome offer for new customers. With a single $5+ NFL moneyline bet, players can tackle...
Breaking down Browns’ offensive success, with Tim Bielik, Jackson McCurry on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com breaks down...
Best Bets for Dolphins vs Bengals
Don’t know what to bet on in this competitive matchup between two AFC contenders? I got you covered. Here are my favorite bets for Dolphins vs Bengals. Tyreek Hill Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+135) I am going to start you off with some value. The Bengals have not faced a...
Bengals Unveil 'Obvious' Uniform Combo For Thursday Night Matchup Against Dolphins
The Bengals' all white uniforms will make their debut on Thursday night against the Dolphins. The "White Bengal" was announced earlier this year. Cincinnati will wear white helmets with black stripes, along with their color rush uniforms. They released a photo of Ja'Marr Chase in the uniforms and posted a...
Stars align for Joe Burrow to be a good bet against the Dolphins: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns the last time he played on a Thursday night. That game came in Week 4 at Paycor Stadium (then-Paul Brown) as well. Burrow orchestrated a fourth quarter comeback with a pair of 70-plus yard drives to...
Dolphins-Bengals Offensive Lines Spotlighted
Miami added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead to the lowest rated offensive line last season. Head Coach Mike McDaniel also hired Matt Applebaum to coach the offensive line. Cincinnati’s offensive line ranked 20th last year, and the team still made the Super Bowl. The Dolphins-Bengals matchup showcases two offensive lines under a heavy amount of scrutiny the past few years.
Cincinnati Bengals DBs say they have Eli Apple's back for matchup with Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI -- Bengals cornerback Eli Apple might not be talking about his ongoing feud with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but that hasn't stopped some of Apple's teammates ahead of the teams' meeting at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium on Thursday night. After the Dolphins' victory over the Buffalo Bills on...
Bengals DT D.J. Reader facing extended absence with knee injury
It would seem Reader will be IR-bound. This certainly stings for a Bengals team that had Reader and Larry Ogunjobi during its AFC North title run last season. Ogunjobi is now with the Steelers, leaving B.J. Hill — who re-signed with the Bengals this offseason — as the team’s top defensive tackle.
Look: Miami Dolphins Practice at Nippert Stadium
The Dolphins face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.
