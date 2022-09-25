ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins prediction, pick, odds: Can Tua Tagovailoa continue his MVP-level season?

The Miami Dolphins are currently 3-0 heading into Thursday Night Football. On the road, they'll take on the former AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Former 49ers assistant, Mike McDaniel, took over as head coach for the Dolphins during the offseason. He hasn't lost a single game since becoming head coach of Miami. He now has Miami as one of the few teams that are still undefeated, heading into Week 4. On the other hand, the Bengals are just 1-2 on the season and have had a bit of a hangover heading into this season. However, the Bengals defeated the Jets last week and are starting to run in the right direction. On Thursday night, we'll watch Joe Burrow take on Tua Tagovailoa. Those two put together one iconic game in college football when both teams were ranked inside the top 5. Burrow and LSU won the game and eventually the College Football Playoff. Can Burrow take down Tagovailoa for the second time?
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Latest NFL injury update could have a big impact on the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal early-season AFC showdown on Thursday night. All eyes are on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and whether or not he’ll play this week. Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury in Miami’s win against Buffalo on Sunday....
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

DJ Reader injury update a huge blow to the Bengals defense

The Cincinnati Bengals 2022 season hasn’t started off the way it was expected to. They finally bounced back in Week 3 against the New York Jets to get their first win of the season after two rough losses to kick things off. But it looks like they may have suffered a different type of loss in this game, as it sounds like defensive tackle DJ Reader will be forced to miss some time with a serious knee injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Cleveland.com

Will Browns Myles Garrett play on Sunday against Falcons? Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

DraftKings promo code: wrap September with 40-1 NFL odds

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings promo code unlocks a can’t-miss welcome offer for new customers. With a single $5+ NFL moneyline bet, players can tackle...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#The Jets#New Jersey#American Football#Nfl#East Rutherford
Yardbarker

Best Bets for Dolphins vs Bengals

Don’t know what to bet on in this competitive matchup between two AFC contenders? I got you covered. Here are my favorite bets for Dolphins vs Bengals. Tyreek Hill Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+135) I am going to start you off with some value. The Bengals have not faced a...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dolphins-Bengals Offensive Lines Spotlighted

Miami added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead to the lowest rated offensive line last season. Head Coach Mike McDaniel also hired Matt Applebaum to coach the offensive line. Cincinnati’s offensive line ranked 20th last year, and the team still made the Super Bowl. The Dolphins-Bengals matchup showcases two offensive lines under a heavy amount of scrutiny the past few years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy