Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Lake County schools close, shelters open as Central Florida braces for Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County said the Citizens Information Line will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Residents needing information can call 352-253-9999. Lake County Schools said they will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Lake County families should have received an email or phone...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Public Schools Will Close For Three Days For Hurricane Ian, beginning Tuesday
All Osceola district public schools will be closed for the next three days (Sept. 27, 28, and 29) due to Hurricane Ian. All school activities, events, and programs scheduled for these days are canceled. At this time, no decision has been made regarding school on Friday (Sept. 30). School dismissal...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia, Flagler Schools Announce Closure for Hurricane Ian
Both the Volusia and Flagler County school districts have announced closures in anticipation of the landfall of Hurricane Ian. Volusia Schools have announced their schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Flagler Schools have announced their schools will be closed through the end of the week. “This is not a...
WESH
Osceola County officials advise residents to take shelter as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County emergency officials gave an update on the county's preparation plans for Hurricane Ian Tuesday. Hurricane Ian has continued moving toward Florida. Over the past few days, residents have been stocking up on sandbags ahead of the hurricane. A sandbag location at Osceola Heritage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Osceola County preparing for Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Over in Osceola County, residents are getting ready to fill sandbags at the Osceola Heritage Park distribution site asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. The site doesn't open until 8 a.m., but people are already starting to line up. If you are thinking about coming to...
WESH
Orange County emergency operations center preparing for Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It will get much busier at the Orange County EOC in the next 24 hours as Ian gets closer to the sunshine state. Orlando's emergency operations center will also be operating with full staffing beginning Wednesday. Both of the hubs for emergency communications will help...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia
The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
Polk Opening 13 Emergency Shelters Tuesday at Noon
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Polk County government is opening 13 emergency shelters at public schools — five of them in Lakeland — starting at noon on Tuesday. In addition, separate shelters will open for people with special needs and people with pets. The five Lakeland locations are:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian brings flooding threat to Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian moves closer, all eyes in Seminole County are turning to the Saint Johns River. Anyone near the river and lakes in the area are at risk of flooding, and emergency officials have concerns with Hurricane Ian approaching because the water is already high due this year’s rain.
click orlando
Lake County offers 5 sandbag locations ahead of Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – In Lake County, there are five sandbag locations, where people can pick up sandbags for free. Officials said they gave out more than 3,600 sandbags on the first day Sunday. Many local communities in Lake County are concerned Hurricane Ian could cause flooding. [TRENDING: Become...
WESH
Orange County officials hold news conference as Hurricane Ian approaches
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Hurricane Ian update Monday afternoon to address the county's storm readiness and preparations. Demings said Orange County Schools will be meeting at 2 p.m. to make a call regarding cancelling classes. He said county officials are working...
Spring Hill Students Fake Illness To Leave School After Fellow Student Suffers Dehydration
SPRING HILL, Fla. – According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, located at 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill in regards to several students experiencing an
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools are closed due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Tuesday morning, Ian remained on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Brevard County. All Brevard Public...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
WESH
Orlando mayor says residents need to finish storm preps Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that those who have not started preparing for Ian need to begin and finish their preparations on Tuesday. All non-essential city offices will be closed Wednesday...
WESH
'Take this storm seriously': Marion County officials warn of potential flash flooding, heavy winds and rain from Ian
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County held a news conference Monday afternoon asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. "Please take this storm seriously," warned Preston Bowlin. Bowlin is Marion County's emergency management director. "We are going to have a lot of wind and we’re going to have a lot of...
Citrus County Chronicle
County residents prepare for hurricane
Darlene Reynolds sat behind the wheel of her Dodge Ram and inched her way forward every minute or so to get a dozen sandbags supplied by Citrus County. If Hurricane Ian hits nearby, the storm will be the first she would face as a new resident in the county, having moved to Citrus Springs just a year ago.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Lake County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. Florida is within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare, here is the emergency information to know in Brevard County, including evacuations, road closures, school...
Hernando County Declares Local State Of Emergency And Issues Emergency Protective Measures
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County Emergency Management continues to monitor Hurricane Ian. Government leaders are assessing current and forecasted conditions to determine the need for additional emergency protective measures. PROCLAMATION NO. 2022-01, Declaration of State of Local Emergency, has been enacted by the
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: OCPS extends school closures; OIA to halt commercial flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ian strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday as its track moved east into Central Florida. Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120...
Comments / 1