goeags.com
Eastern Takes Its Second Win of the Weekend
Eastern Washington swept the weekend after defeating Weber State. The Eagles dominated their match today(Sep. 25) against Weber State, winning 3-1. "It feels awesome. We were really tight with Weber last year and were up, before giving it all back. For us, it was kind of an avenging that match moment," head coachMissy Strasburg said. "I can't understate how important it is to come out of the weekend 2-0 and be at the top of the table. The Big Sky already had a bunch of weird results Thursday and Friday. It is going to be tight to wire for the postseason. Coming out with two wins and a solid defensive performance, along with the scores, is really important for us."
goeags.com
EWU Spilts Squads for Weekend Competition
After a three-week break from competition, the Eastern Washington University cross country team will break into two groups to race in two separate meets this weekend. The top-eight runners will make their way to Columbia, Mo., for the Gans Creek Classic this Friday (Sept. 30th.). The rest of the Eagles will take the road to Walla Walla, Wash., for the Whitman College Open this Saturday (Oct. 1st).
goeags.com
Eastern Washington’s Game at Florida Moved to Sunday
The Eastern Washington University football game at the University of Florida, originally set for Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 2, due to the landfall of Hurricane Ian. Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. Pacific time at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. All tickets issued...
goeags.com
Women's Basketball Ticket Information
Tickets Home | Parking Information | Enter A Promo Code | Eagle Athletic Fund | Contact Us. General Admission - Discount (Junior, Senior, Military, EWU Staff) $50.00. General Admission - 2021 EWU Football Season Ticket Holders $37.00. *A $3 Eagle Excellence fee will be added to each ticket. On Sale...
Pac-12 acknowledges erroneous down in Oregon-Washington State game, says ‘proper protocols followed to correct error’
The Pac-12 on Sunday acknowledged the error that led to an erroneous down in the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. And while the conference said “the instant replay official, in conjunction with the command center, acted appropriately to correct it in accordance with NCAA rules” it also said vice president of officiating David Coleman “will determine if any discipline is warranted” for the mishap.
Sandelie Golf Course set to close for the winter, undergo renovations
After 53 years in business, the golf course in West Linn will reopen with new ownership and layout.It's your last chance to play a round at Sandelie Golf Course, for now. The 18-hole course near Wilsonville in West Linn is set to close on Sept. 29 after it went up for sale last year. The new owner plans to spend the winter building a restaurant, bar and putting course, current owner Keith Kaiser said. "Part of the property is going to be repurposed as golf, and the new owner has plans for a short course," Kaiser said. "He'll...
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
newschoolbeer.com
John’s Marketplace opening bottle shop and taproom in Beaverton
John’s Marketplace is opening their third location in Beaverton, Oregon. The locally run and long-running independent craft beer and wine bottleshop will open a new deli and beer bar with outdoor seating and the massive selection of bottles and cans they are known for. It’s all part of a big Beaverton expansion that recently saw three taprooms open second locations there.
Oregon gas prices jump nearly 40 cents in a week
The average price of gas in Oregon is up to $5 per gallon again after prices spiked by nearly 40 cents in the last week.
hereisoregon.com
Oregon-raised Scott Prendergast on creating new CBS show, ‘So Help Me Todd’: ‘I wanted to write about Portland’
The new CBS series, “So Help Me Todd” may not be filmed in Portland, but creator Scott Prendergast says the Rose City was a significant inspiration for the comedy-drama, which stars Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect”) and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as a son and mother who work together at a Portland law firm.
WWEEK
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
Chavez-DeRemer: Republican candidate fighting for 5th district
Lori Chavez-Deremer, businesswoman, former Mayor of Happy Valley and now the republican candidate running for the newly re-drawn 5th Congressional District in Oregon.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events
The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
opb.org
The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis
Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and for most people, it’s adding up. “I’ve just watched it get higher...
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
Salt & Straw to release new Halloween ‘ice scream’ flavors
Portland-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw is releasing a new line of Halloween “ice scream” flavors this week.
mojotraveler.com
Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon
Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
