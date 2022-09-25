Eastern Washington swept the weekend after defeating Weber State. The Eagles dominated their match today(Sep. 25) against Weber State, winning 3-1. "It feels awesome. We were really tight with Weber last year and were up, before giving it all back. For us, it was kind of an avenging that match moment," head coachMissy Strasburg said. "I can't understate how important it is to come out of the weekend 2-0 and be at the top of the table. The Big Sky already had a bunch of weird results Thursday and Friday. It is going to be tight to wire for the postseason. Coming out with two wins and a solid defensive performance, along with the scores, is really important for us."

CHENEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO