WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma upset by Kansas State: Dillon Gabriel & Sooners' tough schedule | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Kansas State Wildcats upsetting the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in Week 4. Joel explains why Dillon Gabriel will bounce back and looks ahead to the Sooners’ tough schedule.
Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners loss to Kansas State
At this point, it’s hard to argue that Kansas State and coach Chris Kleiman don’t have Oklahoma’s number after the Wildcats’ 41-34 win over the sixth-ranked Sooners. Kansas State has won three of the last four matchups and has a winning record at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium over the last decade.
TCU kickoff time/television versus Oklahoma announced
TCU’s kickoff time for their matchup against Oklahoma has officially been announced. The Big 12 Conference announced that the Frogs and Sooners will kickoff at 11 a.m. and be televised on ABC. The Frogs are coming off a 42-34 win over rival SMU on Saturday. In the win, quarterback...
Big 12 Sets Kickoff Time for OU-TCU
Coming off their first loss of the season Saturday night against Kansas State, the Sooners will have to turn it around quickly against the Horned Frogs.
Shocker: Kansas State Drops Oklahoma
The Sooners were rocked at the start and couldn't contain the Wildcats' rushing attack before coming up short with a rally at the end.
Red Raiders Announce Kickoff Time vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
Oklahoma football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. 2022 Oklahoma Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule All ...
