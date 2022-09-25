Read full article on original website
USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape
A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
swimswam.com
High-Level International Meets For October 2022
Short course world record holder Kyle Chalmers of Australia is expected to race at all 3 stops of the FINA World Cup which kicks off in October. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. October brings the kick-off of the 3-stop FINA World Cup, while nations such as Sweden, Japan and Germany are also hosting elite domestic meets during the month.
swimswam.com
Michael Phelps Says Popovici Can Break the 200 Free WR, Marchand the 400 IM
Phelps believes Popovici has what it takes to bring that record down, something which would have seemed impossible just one year ago. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swimming legend Michael Phelps gave an interview with NBC Sports yesterday in which he discussed which world records he thinks are next...
swimswam.com
Carol Zaleski Retires from Swimming After Groundbreaking 45-Year Career
Carol Zaleski made history as the first female member of FINA's Technical Swimming Committee and the first female Olympic swimming deck referee. After 45 years working in swimming, former USA Swimming president Carol Zaleski has retired. Zaleski started out as a timer at her children’s swim meets and rose the...
Masks, magpies and a silver medal: at the cycling worlds with Grace Brown
Over the past week the Australian has given exclusive insight into her home world championships campaign
Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.
BBC
Mathieu van der Poel arrested before World Championships road race
Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with assaulting two teenagers in Sydney the night before the men's World Championship road race. The 27-year-old, a Tour de France stage winner, was among the favourites to win Sunday's race in Wollongong. He was charged with two counts of...
swimswam.com
Anastasiya Shkurdai Parting Ways With Longtime Coach Olga Yasianovich
The pair have worked together since 2010, but that has now come to an end as Yasianovich has moved to the U.S. to pursue further opportunities. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Belarusian swimming star Anastasiya Shkurdai is parting ways with her coach of more than a decade. Shkurdai has...
swimswam.com
Leon Marchand Rips 46.63 100 Yard IM for #2 Performance All-Time (Full Race Video)
SCY (25 yards) After an electric long course season becoming a two-time world champion and throwing down the second fastest 400 meter IM in history, Léon Marchand wasted no time getting after it in his NCAA sophomore season debut at ASU. Marchand won the men’s edition of ASU’s SunDevil...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Brazil make opening statement
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with. Every soccer savant knows Brazil’s history. The Pele-led, back to back World...
FIFA・
swimswam.com
Serbia Claims Third Title At Men’s U19 European Water Polo Championships
In a thrilling final, the decisive goal came with two minutes to go while the Serbs killed four man-downs in the last five minutes. Current photo via @LENaquatics / Twitter. After back-to-back penalty shootout wins in the quarters (vs Italy) and the semis (vs Hungary), Serbia clinched the title in regular time against Spain. The final was no less thrilling as their previous encounters, the decisive goal came two minutes from time while the Serbs killed four man-downs in the last five minutes. It’s a painful loss for the Spaniards – while this was the Serbs’ third title in the last four editions, Spain had to settle for the silver for the 6th time since the inaugural 1970 championship (and yet to finish first). The bronze went to Hungary which managed to beat Greece convincingly.
NBC Sports
Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
LONDON – Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic 6-3, 7-6...
Mathieu van der Poel: Dutch cyclist pleads guilty to common assault of girls on eve of world championships
Dutch cycling star Mathieu van der Poel will attempt to overturn a conviction for assaulting two teenage girls in a Sydney hotel the night before the men’s world championship road race. The Tour de France stage winner was arrested hours before Sunday’s race in Wollongong where the 27-year-old was...
BBC
Hungary 0-2 Italy: European champions reach Nations League finals at hosts' expense
Italy pipped Hungary to a place in the Nations League finals with an assured win over the hosts in Budapest. Marco Rossi's Hungary side had gone into the fixture at the Puskas Arena only needing a draw to reach the last four of the competition. However, a defensive lapse allowed...
swimswam.com
2020 Olympian Jillian Crooks Announces Commitment to Tennessee (2024)
Olympian Jillian Crooks will join her older brother, Jordan Crooks, at the University of Tennessee. She will arrive in Knoxville for the 2024-2025 season. Current photo via Jillian Crooks. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming...
Sir Mo Farah told ‘age no barrier to success’ by London Marathon boss
Sir Mo Farah has been urged to take inspiration from world record holder Eliud Kipchoge ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon.Four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah has yet to announce his plans for the future beyond this weekend’s event, but race director Hugh Brasher believes the 39-year-old is far from a spent force at the top level.“I think that Eliud (who broke his own world record at the Berlin Marathon last Sunday) is proving – age 37 and he’s running a PB – that the age barriers that we used to think existed do not necessarily now exist,” said Brasher, who insisted...
Back after an ACL injury, Kia Nurse has Canada winning
SYDNEY (AP) — It was 11 long months for Kia Nurse after she tore her right ACL in a WNBA playoff game last year. After missing the Phoenix Mercury’s entire season, she’s back and leading Canada to a strong start in the women’s World Cup. The team is 3-0 and clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with two games left. “I’ve seen a lot of change the last few years,” Nurse said of Canada’s basketball program. “An entirely new coaching staff, some new players. Its been amazing to see the new people helping our team. It’s something we rely on.” Longtime Canadian players Kim Gaucher and Miranda Ayim retired, paving the way for younger players to step up. Nurse and Natalie Achonwa are now two of the veteran leaders despite being under 30.
Brilliant Eliud Kipchoge extends his own world marathon record in Berlin
Eliud Kipchoge improved his own world record by half a minute as he raced to victory in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.Kipchoge’s winning time of two hours, one minute and nine seconds took 30 seconds of his previous best set in the same race four years ago.The double Olympic champion set a stunning early pace that put him on track for a sub two-hour finish, and reached the half-way point in 59 minutes and 50 seconds.Despite slightly slowing, Kipchoge pulled clear of Ethiopia’s Andamlak Belihu in the second half of the race, eventually crossing the line more than four minutes in front of second-placed Mark Korir.Korir finished in 2:05:58 with Ethiopia’s Tadu Abate coming through to take third in 2:06.28.In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa smashed the course record by two minutes and became the third fastest women in history as she won in a time of 2:15.37. Read More FIFA 23, Ted Lasso trailerNorthern Ireland No1 Peacock-Farrell told he faces decision on Burnley roleLaver Cup 2022 LIVE: Latest tennis updates from final final day
Novak Djokovic fuels Team Europe to 8-4 lead in Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic beat Frances Tiafoe in singles and teamed up with Matteo Berrettini for a doubles victory on Saturday to
Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup
BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
