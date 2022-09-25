ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

Man jailed after driving with vehicle hood up during chase, West Virginia police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewcDv_0i9rnFQK00

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of a domestic disturbance crashed over an embankment after fleeing in a vehicle with an open hood, West Virginia police said Sunday.

Dustin Keith Johnson, 22, was charged with fleeing in a vehicle, an expired operator’s license, no insurance, obstructing and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson also had outstanding warrants for domestic assault and destruction of property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies on Saturday responded to a domestic disturbance and said they saw Johnson in a parking lot, WCHS-TV reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson fled with the hood of his vehicle in the upright position and drove with his head out of the window so he could see where he was going, according to the television station.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson’s vehicle hit a cattle gate and went into a field, where Johnson stepped on his brakes. That caused a crash with a deputy’s vehicle and bring Johnson’s car to a halt, WCHS reported.

Deputies discovered methamphetamine in Johnson’s vehicle, and he was arrested, the sheriff’s office said in its news release.

Johnson is currently being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $34,000 bond. WCHS reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A woman is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend following an argument Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers say they received a call around 8:30 a.m. that the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office had responded to a domestic disturbance just off Route 827 near Jeffs Valley.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man struck and killed by vehicle

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Logan County died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on county Route 16, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said. George Jude Jr., 49, of Amherstdale, was the victim. Investigators say Jude was in the middle of the road during...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Armed man who barricaded himself in Huntington home arrested

UPDATE (4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27): Authorities on the scene have apprehended the suspect. UPDATE (4:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27): The roads around the home at 2nd St. and 4th Ave. are still blocked off, and people are still being advised to avoid this area. The Huntington Police, S.W.A.T. team, and Cabell County […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Armed man barricaded in Huntington backyard

UPDATE (11:48 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27): Huntington Police say that an armed man has barricaded himself in a backyard at 2nd St. and 4th Ave. They say that negotiators with Huntington PD are on the scene and are communicating with the man. They are asking residents to avoid the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, WV
City
Wayne, WV
Wayne County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Kanawha County crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County that shut down one lane of traffic. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 6:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the 1100 block of Cabin Creek Road near the intersection of Wealthy Acres […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Mutliple Scioto County police agencies have enforcement drive

PORTSMOUTH – Through multiple public health and safety collaborations to strengthen and improve efforts to reduce drug overdoses and vehicle fatalities in Scioto County, a two-day impaired driving, narcotics, and fugitive enforcement initiative was completed from Sept. 17-18. With the support of community leaders, the Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Southern Ohio Organized Major Crimes Task Force, Scioto County Adult Probation Department, and the Scioto County Quick Response Team for the initiative.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
thelevisalazer.com

THREE ARRESTED IN DRUG BUST IN JOHNSON COUNTY AFTER POLICE UNCOVER “ROULETTE WHEEL” OF VARIOUS NARCOTICS

SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. Three people were recently arrested in Johnson County, KY.,after law enforcement authorities received information and acted upon with their gathered intelligence, leading to the discovery that uncovering of a large drug dealing operation, with not only multiple illegal narcotics, but also enough quantities to get a major portion of residents of Johnson County either high, stoned, and/or tripping.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Driving#Domestic Violence#Cox Media Group
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with high-speed chase with baby in backseat

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after Greenup County shooting

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Woman arrested for domestic assault

GREENVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested in Logan County Sunday in relation to domestic case. Authorities with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirm that, on Sunday, September 25, 2022 Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman responded to the Greenville area of Logan County regarding an altercation between a male and female.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston police set safety checkpoint

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department will be hosting a checkpoint for drivers this week. According to the CPD, the checkpoint is being conducted in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and is set for 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of Route 21 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Charleston PD to conduct sobriety checkpoint

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Wednesday. Charleston PD says the checkpoint will take place near the 6700 block of MacCorkle Ave. SE between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Sept. 28. They say the purpose of the checkpoint is to reduce criminal and traffic-related activities […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV

MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after vehicle crashes into Huntington gas station

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a gas station this evening. Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Speedway in the 4300 block of Route 60. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, a vehicle driven […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire crews contained brush, trash fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A brush fire reported in Rutledge, West Virginia has been contained, according to Metro 911. Fire crews from Pinch, Malden and Air National Guard responded to Heartland Lane. Dispatchers say the call came in as a brush, trash fire that spread to an abandoned trailer.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Indicted On Federal Bank Robbery Charge

A man who was previously arrested last year for holding up a Floyd County Bank at gunpoint, was recently indicted on a federal bank robbery charge. 62-year-old Jeffrey Mullins, of Hagar Hill, was arrested following the robbery of Community Trust Bank, in Allen. At the time, officials said a masked...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
131K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy