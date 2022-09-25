Read full article on original website
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Pregame Entrance
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are at Raymond James Stadium for today's huge NFC matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As usual, Rodgers was dressed for the occasion. Ahead of the late-afternoon game against the Bucs, the Packers showed some photos of Rodgers making his entrance via the...
Look: NFL World Furious With Tom Brady Warning News
The NFL doesn't appear to be making any moves towards punishing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for breaking not one, but several tablets during last week's game against the New Orleans Saints. What the league did instead has the rest of the league fuming. According to FOX NFL insider...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing 'Butt Punt'
Butt Fumble, meet Butt Punt. Backed up into their own endzone, the Miami Dolphins nearly lost Sunday's game in the most embarrassing fashion possible; as Thomas Morstead's protection was pushed back into his punt attempt, sending the ball fluttering into the stands for a safety. The NFL world reacted to...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Handshake Video
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers might've played each other for the final time on Sunday. Tampa Bay fell to Green Bay, 14-12, thanks to a missed two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, the two legendary quarterbacks had a cool postgame...
The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game
No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
Look: NFL Coach's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
The Arizona Cardinals are off to a disappointing 1-2 start to the 2022 regular season. Kliff Kingsbury is frustrated by how slow his team is starting games this year. “That’s something we’ve got to figure out,” Kingsbury said in his press conference on Sunday. “It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.”
New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele "Turning Point" News
Sunday afternoon could be a "turning point" in the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to reports, Gisele has not yet attended one of Brady's games this season. The Buccaneers' first two games of the season came on the road, so that isn't too surprising. However, Sunday afternoon's...
Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ring Finger News
Tom Brady's ring finger is of concern during Sunday afternoon's Bucs vs. Packers game. And, no, it doesn't have anything to do with reports of his marital problems with his longtime wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, 45, showed up to Sunday afternoon's game in Tampa Bay with his ring finger...
Tom Brady Makes His Feelings On Schedule Changes Very Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facings obstacles out of their control entering their Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. With Hurricane Ian expected to hit the area this week, the team is relocating to Miami-Dade County on Tuesday. The Buccaneers will practice at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex throughout the week, if necessary.
NFL to replace Pro Bowl with skills competition, flag football game
The NFL is doing away with the Pro Bowl. Instead, the league will implement a weeklong skills competition and subsequent flag football game slated to take place the Sunday before the Super Bowl. The league is dubbing these new contests "The Pro Bowl Games." Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions will help...
Look: NFL World Excited By The Peyton Manning News
NFL fans are getting more of Peyton Manning. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's stayed involved with the sport since retiring from the Denver Broncos, will be part of the revamped Pro Bowl moving forward. Manning and his production company, Omaha Productions, are working with the NFL on the new Pro...
NFL Has Made An Official Decision On The Pro Bowl
The NFL has officially done away with the Pro Bowl. The league is replacing the annual All-Star game with a multi-day skills competition and a flag football game that will be played in Las Vegas. It will take place the Sunday before the Super Bowl. This decision comes after there...
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To NFL Coach's Press Box Meltdown
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey lost his composure after time ran out against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. He was caught on camera smashing everything and anything in his path. During the latest episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady addressed Dorsey's meltdown...
Penei Sewell Is Highest PFF-Graded Right Tackle in NFL
In his second season in the NFL, Penei Sewell is playing at a very high level.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Postgame Message
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first blemish of the 2022 season, falling 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. On Monday, Tom Brady posted a simple message on Twitter. "Gotta be better," Brady wrote, "we'll be ready to go Sunday." Some fans supported the legendary quarterback's goal of...
