Oregon vs Stanford presents a unique challenge as history suggests chaos in this series
The Oregon Ducks and the Stanford Cardinal have played some of the best games in the Pac-12 over the last decade and a half. The Ducks have won big games down on The Farm, they've claimed massive wins at home, and they've certainly seen special seasons get turned upside down by big upset losses via the Cardinal.
Oregon Ducks’ appeal of targeting penalty on DJ Johnson denied, Ducks leader in sacks to miss first half against Stanford
Oregon’s appeal of the first half suspension of edge rusher DJ Johnson stemming from his targeting penalty during the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Washington State was denied, according to Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Johnson, who has 13 tackles with a team-high three sacks this season,...
WSU football notebook: Cougs lead nation in TFL
WASHINGTON STATE’S DEFENSE is coming off a sub-par outing this week but the Cougs still lead the country in tackles for loss (47) through four games. The Cougars are the only Pac-12 team in the top 20 nationally in TFL. WSU is also t-5 in the country with 14...
PODCAST: An early look ahead towards No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford
The Oregon Ducks will be hosting one of their toughest opponents to get a win over the last decade this coming Saturday when they play Stanford. The Cardinal have won six of the last ten, including last year's massive upset over No. 3 Oregon. How are the Ducks preparing for this year's tilt? What's the injury status for Oregon? Matchups to keep track of? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Jared Mack break it all down on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
What they’re saying nationally, in Pullman after Oregon Ducks came back to beat Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks came back to beat the Washington State Cougars 44-41 at Martin Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) erased a 12-point deficit with 6:42 to go for their largest fourth-quarter comeback since 2006. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Pullman...
Injury Report: Oregon State Beavers vs Utah Utes
Oregon State is preparing to take on the Utah Utes. Coach Smith met with the media to give an injury update.
Pac-12 point spreads: Washington a slight favorite, while Oregon Ducks and other ranked teams have double-digit spreads
Oregon State remains undefeated this season, at least in one regard: The Beavers are perfect against the spread, having covered the 6.5 points in their last-minute loss to USC on Saturday night. They are one of two teams in the Pac-12 with a 4-0 mark against the spread.
WATCH: Christian Gonzalez excited for matchup against Stanford's offense
Oregon star cornerback Christian Gonzalez discusses the upcoming matchup against Stanford's offense, facing off against star wide receiver Chris Wilson, and the challenges the Ducks will face against the unique offense of Stanford. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's epic comeback win at Washington State
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling and epic 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wa. The Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points after scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters. The Ducks scored 21 points in the final six minutes of the game to win.
Florida announces Eastern Washington game will be moved to Sunday
The University of Florida has been paying close attention to Hurricane Ian as it approaches the state of Florida. The Gators have been set to host Eastern Washington at 12:00 p.m. ET in The Swamp this weekend. However, due to the storms path, UF announced on Tuesday that the game will be pushed back just a day, and will now kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday in Gainesville.
Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State
PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41. Bo Nix led a 69-yard...
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith held his fifth weekly press conference of the 2022 season inside the Valley Football Center media room Monday afternoon, fielding questions regarding the Beavers’ loss to USC and upcoming game at Utah. BeaverBlitz was on hand to pose questions and take in...
Oregon's go-ahead touchdown pass result of unspoken audible
The last five minutes of No. 15 Oregon's win over Washington State were as chaotic as they can be for college football. The first of two peaks, the other being Mase Funa's pick-six, was not by design. Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin to put the Ducks...
Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game
This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
Trojan defense rewrites script at Oregon State, keeps USC undefeated
We thought we had this USC team pegged through three games that played very much according to script. But deep in the rabid crucible of Reser Stadium, the Trojan defense taught everyone a big, big lesson. It was Alex Grinch's side of the ball that won the game, full stop. USC’s defense, left out to dry repeatedly from an offense that seemed utterly lost for long stretches under Caleb Williams’ direction, came up with stop after stop on the way to a thrilling 17-14 win over a game and very physical Oregon State offense.
City Club of Eugene: Renaming Lane County
In the 19th century, hardy people of European origin trekked across the Rockies and found Oregon. They came, they saw, and they conquered. They took land from the Indigenous people. By 1848, when enough immigrants had moved there and the Oregon Treaty had been signed with Britain, Oregon was declared a U.S. territory. Joseph Lane was named its first governor, and he immigrated from his home in Indiana, arriving in 1849. Two years later, an area from the Willamette Valley to the coast was designated a county and named for Lane. Oregon became a state in 1859, and Lane served it in various roles for many years.
Fans Are Furious With The Pac-12 Network This Saturday Night
One of the biggest games of the Pac-12 football season is unavailable to most viewers this Saturday night. The Oregon State Beavers are hosting the Trojans of USC at Reser tonight. Things are heating up, too. USC just took a 10-7 lead on the Beavs, thanks to a Travis Dye...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OSU student seriously injured after hit and run; Corvallis police investigating
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A student at Oregon State University is receiving medical care after suffering traumatic injuries in a hit and run incident Monday evening, Corvallis Police Department said. According to police, they responded to a call involving a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 26th Street and...
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
