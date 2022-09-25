ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU football notebook: Cougs lead nation in TFL

WASHINGTON STATE’S DEFENSE is coming off a sub-par outing this week but the Cougs still lead the country in tackles for loss (47) through four games. The Cougars are the only Pac-12 team in the top 20 nationally in TFL. WSU is also t-5 in the country with 14...
PULLMAN, WA
PODCAST: An early look ahead towards No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford

The Oregon Ducks will be hosting one of their toughest opponents to get a win over the last decade this coming Saturday when they play Stanford. The Cardinal have won six of the last ten, including last year's massive upset over No. 3 Oregon. How are the Ducks preparing for this year's tilt? What's the injury status for Oregon? Matchups to keep track of? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm and Jared Mack break it all down on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
EUGENE, OR
#Epic
Florida announces Eastern Washington game will be moved to Sunday

The University of Florida has been paying close attention to Hurricane Ian as it approaches the state of Florida. The Gators have been set to host Eastern Washington at 12:00 p.m. ET in The Swamp this weekend. However, due to the storms path, UF announced on Tuesday that the game will be pushed back just a day, and will now kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
kezi.com

Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State

PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41. Bo Nix led a 69-yard...
EUGENE, OR
Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game

This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
CORVALLIS, OR
Trojan defense rewrites script at Oregon State, keeps USC undefeated

We thought we had this USC team pegged through three games that played very much according to script. But deep in the rabid crucible of Reser Stadium, the Trojan defense taught everyone a big, big lesson. It was Alex Grinch's side of the ball that won the game, full stop. USC’s defense, left out to dry repeatedly from an offense that seemed utterly lost for long stretches under Caleb Williams’ direction, came up with stop after stop on the way to a thrilling 17-14 win over a game and very physical Oregon State offense.
CORVALLIS, OR
City Club of Eugene: Renaming Lane County

In the 19th century, hardy people of European origin trekked across the Rockies and found Oregon. They came, they saw, and they conquered. They took land from the Indigenous people. By 1848, when enough immigrants had moved there and the Oregon Treaty had been signed with Britain, Oregon was declared a U.S. territory. Joseph Lane was named its first governor, and he immigrated from his home in Indiana, arriving in 1849. Two years later, an area from the Willamette Valley to the coast was designated a county and named for Lane. Oregon became a state in 1859, and Lane served it in various roles for many years.
EUGENE, OR
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
