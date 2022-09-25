ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Yardbarker

Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense

After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts' 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
numberfire.com

Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News

Michael Thomas might have avoided an injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints' star wide receiver doesn't appear to have a serious toe issue. This is good news for the Saints, especially since Thomas is off to a good start this season. In three games, he's compiled 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
NBC Sports

Patriots-Ravens takeaways: Jones throws three INTs, leaves injured in ugly loss

The New England Patriots had every chance to win Sunday's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium, but they just couldn't protect the football. The Ravens are hard enough to beat without turning the ball over. But the Patriots committed four (!) turnovers in a five possession span in the second half, which resulted in 10 Baltimore points in a 37-26 win for the Ravens.
Yardbarker

Saints' Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers

Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Yardbarker

Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders

Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
