Saints drop second straight game of season to Panthers

The New Orleans Saints dropped their second straight game of the season to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14, on Sunday, Sept. 25.

With the win, the Panthers ended their nine-game losing streak, which was the NFL's longest losing skid.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Because of injuries in the receiver room that happened during the game, rookie wideout Chris Olave led with nine receptions for 147 yards.

The Black and Gold (1-2) travel to London next Sunday, Oct. 2, against the Minnesota Vikings. The game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel