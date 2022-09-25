ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints drop second straight game of season to Panthers

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
 2 days ago
The New Orleans Saints dropped their second straight game of the season to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14, on Sunday, Sept. 25.

With the win, the Panthers ended their nine-game losing streak, which was the NFL's longest losing skid.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Because of injuries in the receiver room that happened during the game, rookie wideout Chris Olave led with nine receptions for 147 yards.

The Black and Gold (1-2) travel to London next Sunday, Oct. 2, against the Minnesota Vikings. The game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m.
