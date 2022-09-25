Four people displaced after Parkville fire

Officials in Hartford are investigating after a fire in the city’s Parkville neighborhood displaced four people from their homes early Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a three-story building at 1980 Park Street before dawn Sunday for a second-alarm fire that spread from a liquor store and barbershop on the first floor, to residential areas on the upper floors, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

Two people were evaluated on scene for possible smoke inhalation but did not need to be taken to a hospital, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but four adults were displaced from their homes and were being assisted by the American Red Cross, officials said.

The Hartford Fire Marshal’s office was investigating the cause of the fire.