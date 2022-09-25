ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Saipan Tribune

On the precipice of change, education always leads the way

After attending the State of Education Address on Sept.22, 2022, presented by the three key educational institutions in the CNMI—the CNMI Public School System, Northern Marianas Technical Institute and Northern Marianas College—I am optimistic about the direction of education in the CNMI. These institutions’ collective effort to provide high quality education and training for our people reinforces the fact that the CNMI is a leader in our region when it comes to education and access.
Saipan Tribune

NMC swears in new student officers

Eight student officials of the Associated Students of Northern Marianas College or ASNMC were sworn in Friday, Sept. 23, at the Pacific Islands Club. They are Anushi Joshi, president; Jefferson Cunanan, vice president; Jenara Bai, treasurer; Daryll De Luna, secretary; Henry Hofschneider San Nicolas Jr., Tinian representative; Bonnie Gio Sagana, Eloise Lopez, and Jami Starling, senators.
Saipan Tribune

DOI Assistant Secretary Cantor visits PCC

U.S. Department of Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular & International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor visited Palau Community College and met with president Dr. Patrick U. Tellei, vice president of Administration & Finance Jay Olegeriil, vice president of CRE Dr. Christopher Kitalong, dean of Academic Affairs Deikola Olikong, dean of Students Hilda N. Reklai, dean of Continuing Education Hedrick Kual, and ASPCC president Weber Santiago last Sept. 19.
Tennessee Lookout

Christian schools association intervenes in suit against U.S. Department of Education

The nation’s largest Protestant association of Christian schools is joining forces with Tennessee and 19 other Republican states to try to block a Biden administration executive order that seeks to protect LGBTQ students in public schools from discrimination. The Association of Christian Schools International, whose members include 2,000 schools and 60 colleges across the country, […] The post Christian schools association intervenes in suit against U.S. Department of Education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
