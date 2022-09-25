ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Tree Hugger

Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates

Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Furniture#Patio Furniture#Sectional
Apartment Therapy

This Unexpected Living Room Storage Solution Has Majorly Transformed My Narrow Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many New Yorkers, I live in a railroad style apartment, which means that my living room and bedroom are connected via one long hallway (which also happens to house my kitchen). As a result of this layout, my cook space is majorly narrow. On top of that, because I live in a one bedroom apartment in Manhattan, I really don’t have a ton of storage for basics like cups, plates, and all of that jazz either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
yankodesign.com

Asymmetrical sofa collection uses flexible foam for design and aesthetics

When looking for a sofa to buy for your place or to find one to sit on, comfort is probably the top priority. The design also adds to the appeal but sometimes, the unique or artsy-looking ones don’t seem all that comfortable. So if you find something that’s both, you probably should get on that, literally. When it uses a different kind of material than the usual sofas that you see around, that’s another pleasant bonus. This sofa collection from Swedish brand Offecct may be the real deal.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on fall fashion and skin care

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall fashion and skin care. You can score big savings on products from brands such as COCO + CARMEN, Kate Somerville, YUMMIE and more. The deals start at just $3 and are up to 79% off. Find all of Tory's Deals...
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

The New ‘It’ Blazer for Fall Just Arrived on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall shopping is now in full force! It might be our favorite season when it comes to picking out new clothing. We get to layer again — without dripping in sweat! We often feel our most fashionable in […]
APPAREL
CNN

The best sleeper sofas, according to interior design experts

Potentially the hardest working piece of furniture out there, the sleeper sofas of today are far and away better than the ones of yore — you know, like that pull-out couch in your childhood home’s basement. To help you pick the right one, we asked home and design experts to share their favorite sleeper sofas on the market right now.
INTERIOR DESIGN
getnews.info

The Chiropractic Doctors in Grand Rapids Celebrates over 350 5-Star Reviews

The Chiropractic Doctors, the leading chiropractic clinic in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is proud to announce that they have received over 350 5-star reviews on Google. This significant milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire staff at The Chiropractic Doctors. It could not have been reached without the amazing support of the local community. Patients appreciate the clinic’s focus on providing individualized and comprehensive care. This local chiropractor in Grand Rapids not only focuses on delivering excellent chiropractic care but also great customer service, striving to help every individual achieve and maintain good health goals as quickly as possible.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ohmymag.co.uk

Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life

Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
APPAREL
getnews.info

NYC Moving Supplies Now Offers Door Step Moving Box Delivery in NYC

NYC Moving Supplies is a reputable company that supplies a vast range of moving supplies, including packaging material, moving boxes, and much more. Although moving can be difficult, it doesn’t have to be. To make it simple for you to pack up your stuff and transport them to your new home, NYC Moving Supplies will provide all of the necessary moving and packing supplies directly to your door. For you to personalize your packing strategy and guarantee that everything arrives safely, the company offers a selection of boxes in various sizes, bubble wrap, packaging tape, markers, labels, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

9 best bath towels that are wonderfully soft and quick to dry

One of the best things about staying in a swish hotel is stepping out of the shower into a large, fluffy towel. Yet at home, we often stick to the same threadbare ones we’ve used for years, rather than making an easy and affordable swap that will upgrade even the briefest bath.If your towels are looking a little worse for wear, feel rough to touch or are no longer drying you properly, it’s probably time to treat yourself to a new one. Which one you choose largely comes down to personal preference. If you live in a busy household and...
LIFESTYLE
Glamour

How to Strengthen Nails, According to Dermatologists

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’ve recently removed gels or acrylics, you might be wondering how to strengthen nails. I can definitely relate: After removing my beloved gel tips, I was shocked to see how weak and brittle my nails became underneath and horrified at how easily they broke.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy