Lompoc Record
Lompoc girls golf team stays unbeaten; Braves tennis team still perfect in league play
The Lompoc girls golf team has played eight matches this season. The Braves have won all eight. Thursday, the Braves defeated former Channel League and CIF Southern Section rival Dos Pueblos 266-284. This year, the Braves compete in the Central Section and the Ocean League. Lompoc's Halee Sager was a...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Abby Watkins paces University slowpitch; Jennah Wanner scores twice for Gonzaga Prep girls soccer
Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. University 14, Ferris 10: Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs and the Titans (8-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Saxons (4-3, 3-2). Natalie Singer went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, three doubles...
