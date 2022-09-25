Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe Mertens
Related
cw34.com
Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
Click10.com
Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
WSVN-TV
80-pound dog rescued from canal, reunited with owner in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a “ruff” rescue after a large dog jumped into a canal in Lighthouse Point. Curiosity got the better of Sarge over the weekend. The good boy was rescued from the Broward County Humane Society five years ago. Although on Sunday, Sarge...
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
'Evacuate across the state;' Evacuees told to head to Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County and other parts of South Florida can expect a host of guests from Florida's west coast. The state's top emergency management leader said people under evacuation orders for Hurricane Ian should head toward Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Broward Counties. About...
cw34.com
Illegal immigrants try to enter US by boat during tropical storm, Coast Guard says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued people from two illegal migration groups on Saturday. The groups were traveling by boat amidst a storm brewing in the waters. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast took to Twitter after the incident saying, "These people are lucky to...
Hurricane Ian live updates: Schools closed Wednesday, Tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Hurricane Ian was building back muscle as of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center with wind speeds at 120 mph after leaving Cuba and...
Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know now
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. As Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Tampa area as a major hurricane, Palm Beach County will still feel its effects. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Wednesday. -Keiser University campuses closed on Wednesday. -Court operations and courthouses in the Fifteenth Judicial Court closed on...
cbs12.com
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the woman was parked in her garage in Delray Beach and drove forward, hitting the wall. She then reversed...
cw34.com
Woman's body found behind building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's body was found on Embarcadero Drive on Monday. Police say the body had been there for quite some time. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman's body was found behind a building, just south of 45th Street. The police...
cw34.com
County suspends Palm Tran services, closes operations due to Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Mayor, Robert Weinroth, and other county officials held a news conference at 3 p.m. providing local actions pertaining to Hurricane Ian. Officials spoke at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach. Mayor Weinroth said Palm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Deputies stop possible active shooter at Publix in South Florida
GREENACRES, Fla. – Palm Beach Sheriff deputies put a stop to what they said would have been an active shooter situation at a Publix in Greenacres. Deputies were called to the Publix at the 4800 block of South Military Trail on Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
wflx.com
Missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach found, police say
UPDATE: Police said Leundrea Mathis has been found safe. A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a woman last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach. Leundrea Mathis, 29, was last seen walking from the 800 block of Brandon Prescott Lane on Sunday around noon. She was wearing light colored...
WSVN-TV
30 cats, dogs flown from Puerto Rico shelter damaged by Fiona, taken in by Broward Humane Society
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen pets rescued from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico will soon be available for adoption in South Florida. Thirty dogs and cats were flown into Miami Executive Airport, Saturday afternoon. Their arrival comes days after 20 dogs and 10 cats arrived at...
Officer-involved shooting outside Greenacres Publix sends man to hospital, puts deputy on leave
GREENACRES — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and wounded a man during an "active shooter" incident in a Publix supermarket parking lot in Greenacres on Monday evening, the sheriff's office said. PBSO did not immediately identify the injured man beyond saying he was about 21 years old. Paramedics took him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service just issued a TORNADO WATCH for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The watch is related to incoming Hurricane Ian and remains in effect until at least 5 p.m. Tuesday. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Missing woman from Stuart found safe
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has located Sherrie Pasenelli safely. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. There is no further information at this time as to where Pasenelli was for the past 24 hours.
DEAD IN VALENCIA FALLS: Woman Drives Into Garage, Backs Into House, Utility Pole
Wild Ride Ends In Death For 80 Year Old Woman. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that a woman is dead in Valencia Falls after smashing into her garage, then backing into a utility pole and crashing […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 2