ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 1

Tina Ramirez
1d ago

Why are you guys taking about nick Cruz when you have in the headline reporting illegals interning US territory and you have the southern border open for illegals to come in why not let this people stay since they are running away from a communist country.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Cat. 3 Ian becomes major hurricane, Tropical Storm Watch for inland Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and made landfall over western Cuba.According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, Ian made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m.Ian had sustained winds of 125 mph as it moved to the north at 12 mph.NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera said Monday that the storm's winds and speed are expected to strengthen as it moves into the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. "Well see...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian could dump up to 7 inches of rain in some parts of Palm Beach County

Stinging rain bands that turn day to dusk are expected to reach Palm Beach County early Tuesday as a deepening Hurricane Ian threatens drowning storm surge for Florida’s porous west coast and flooding showers for its eastern edge. The dangerous hurricane, which triggered evacuations orders for multiple Gulf Coast counties Monday, is expected to reach major Category 4 hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico, before abruptly downshifting to a Category 2 ahead of a possible Thursday...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled

Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday. “This is the chrome purple, 392 Charger,” said Neno Official, a member of the Speed Mob Family Car Club, which brought 30 cars to the event.
wflx.com

Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel

Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Illegal Immigrants#Illegal Migration#Hurricanes#U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard
FOXBusiness

Florida Costco runs out of toilet paper, paper towels as storm brews

A Costco warehouse in Florida has already run out of certain essential items as residents brace for Hurricane Ian, the fourth such storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, but the first to directly threaten the U.S. A sign outside a Costco warehouse location in West Palm Beach warned shoppers that...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
cw34.com

Coast Guard rescues two people from cruise ship off Boca

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a cruise ship off Boca Raton this weekend. They medevacked a 77-year-old woman from the cruise ship Harmony of the Seas on Saturday. The ship was 20 miles east of Boca Raton. She was reportedly suffering...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light activated its Command Center in Riviera Beach, as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The Command Center is where FPL manages all of its resources around the state. Hurricane Ian has the potential to become a major hurricane. FPL is taking it...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Wednesday. -Keiser University campuses closed on Wednesday. -Court operations and courthouses in the Fifteenth Judicial Court closed on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy