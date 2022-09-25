MIAMI - Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and made landfall over western Cuba.According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, Ian made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m.Ian had sustained winds of 125 mph as it moved to the north at 12 mph.NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera said Monday that the storm's winds and speed are expected to strengthen as it moves into the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. "Well see...

