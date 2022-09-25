Read full article on original website
Tina Ramirez
1d ago
Why are you guys taking about nick Cruz when you have in the headline reporting illegals interning US territory and you have the southern border open for illegals to come in why not let this people stay since they are running away from a communist country.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Related
cw34.com
Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
cw34.com
'Evacuate across the state;' Evacuees told to head to Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County and other parts of South Florida can expect a host of guests from Florida's west coast. The state's top emergency management leader said people under evacuation orders for Hurricane Ian should head toward Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Broward Counties. About...
Cat. 3 Ian becomes major hurricane, Tropical Storm Watch for inland Miami-Dade, Broward
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and made landfall over western Cuba.According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, Ian made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m.Ian had sustained winds of 125 mph as it moved to the north at 12 mph.NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera said Monday that the storm's winds and speed are expected to strengthen as it moves into the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. "Well see...
Hurricane Ian could dump up to 7 inches of rain in some parts of Palm Beach County
Stinging rain bands that turn day to dusk are expected to reach Palm Beach County early Tuesday as a deepening Hurricane Ian threatens drowning storm surge for Florida’s porous west coast and flooding showers for its eastern edge. The dangerous hurricane, which triggered evacuations orders for multiple Gulf Coast counties Monday, is expected to reach major Category 4 hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico, before abruptly downshifting to a Category 2 ahead of a possible Thursday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wflx.com
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday. “This is the chrome purple, 392 Charger,” said Neno Official, a member of the Speed Mob Family Car Club, which brought 30 cars to the event.
Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know now
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. As Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Tampa area as a major hurricane, Palm Beach County will still feel its effects. ...
wflx.com
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
Palm Beach County out of impact 'cone' for TS Ian, which sets hurricane sights on northwest Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, which formed late Friday over the central Caribbean Sea, could threaten Florida as a major hurricane early next week after cutting across western Cuba, forecasters said. The 8 p.m. update today from the National Hurricane Center keeps Palm Beach County out of the "cone" of potential impacts. Forecasters were predicting a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Florida Costco runs out of toilet paper, paper towels as storm brews
A Costco warehouse in Florida has already run out of certain essential items as residents brace for Hurricane Ian, the fourth such storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, but the first to directly threaten the U.S. A sign outside a Costco warehouse location in West Palm Beach warned shoppers that...
Lake Okeechobee under tropical storm watch ahead of Ian
A tropical storm watch was issued Monday for Lake Okeechobee, which includes areas that border Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties.
cw34.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
South Florida Man Arrested For Not Paying After Dining At Restaurants
Police say at least three restaurants didn't see any money from this mysterious customers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
Missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach found, police say
A missing woman who was last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach has been found safe. Police said Leundrea Mathis has been safely located.
cw34.com
Coast Guard rescues two people from cruise ship off Boca
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a cruise ship off Boca Raton this weekend. They medevacked a 77-year-old woman from the cruise ship Harmony of the Seas on Saturday. The ship was 20 miles east of Boca Raton. She was reportedly suffering...
WPBF News 25
City of Fort Pierce distributing sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce is providing sandbags for residents ahead ofHurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for the entire state of Florida in preparation for the storm. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back in the...
cw34.com
FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light activated its Command Center in Riviera Beach, as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The Command Center is where FPL manages all of its resources around the state. Hurricane Ian has the potential to become a major hurricane. FPL is taking it...
Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
Click10.com
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Wednesday. -Keiser University campuses closed on Wednesday. -Court operations and courthouses in the Fifteenth Judicial Court closed on...
Comments / 1