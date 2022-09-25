Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election.
Republicans more likely than Democrats to 'definitely' vote in November: Poll
Sixty-seven percent of Republicans said they will "definitely" be voting in the midterm elections on Nov. 8, compared to 62% of Democrats. The new Yahoo News-YouGov poll also revealed that 45% of registered voters said they would select Democrats for Congress in their district if the election were held today. Only 40% said they would vote for a Republican candidate.
Video shows fake Trump elector in Georgia letting 2 Trump associates into an elections office on the day that a voting system was breached
A new video has added a layer of intrigue in the Georgia probe of Trump's post-election actions. A fake Trump elector was seen on tape letting Trump-linked operatives into the Coffee County office. The group included Cyber Ninjas' CEO Doug Logan, the man behind the botched Arizona vote audit. A...
Republican Does 180 on Stolen Election Days After Winning Primary
One of the primary criteria for Republicans looking to curry the favor of Donald Trump and his followers in a GOP primary is stating — and stating loudly — that the 2020 election was stolen from the former president. New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc filled that criteria....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Support from women boosts Biden to another year-high approval rating: poll
President Biden’s approval rating has hit a year-high in the third poll this week, driven largely by an increase in support from female voters. An Emerson College poll released Friday found 45 percent of voters said they approve of Biden’s performance, a 3-point increase since last month, while 49 percent disapprove, a two-point decrease.
Saipan Tribune
Leaders bare state of education in CNMI
Leaders of the three largest educational institutions in the CNMI—the CNMI Public School System, Northern Marianas Technical Institute, and the Northern Marianas College—came together to discuss the state of education in their respective institutions during the Education Summit held last last Thursday at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Hall.
Saipan Tribune
On the precipice of change, education always leads the way
After attending the State of Education Address on Sept.22, 2022, presented by the three key educational institutions in the CNMI—the CNMI Public School System, Northern Marianas Technical Institute and Northern Marianas College—I am optimistic about the direction of education in the CNMI. These institutions’ collective effort to provide high quality education and training for our people reinforces the fact that the CNMI is a leader in our region when it comes to education and access.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.20.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Texas’ gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke is running out of time to close a stubborn polling gap: The latest University of Texas poll found the former Democratic congressman trailing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by five points, while a new Dallas Morning News poll showed the incumbent governor ahead by nine points.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSJ editorial board warns of the 'real' stakes of Democrats winning the midterm elections
The Wall Street Journal editorial board warned Sunday "what’s really on the ballot in November" is increased taxes, permanent changes to voting processes, and the abolishment of the Senate filibuster if Democrats maintain control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. "If the election polls are right, Democrats have...
Two-thirds in new poll say midterms more important than past elections
Two-thirds of American voters think the upcoming elections are more important than past midterms, new polling shows, with about six weeks until November’s midterms. The Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sunday found that 67 percent of voters feel casting a ballot in this year’s midterms is more important than in past elections, with 35 percent saying this year is “much” more important.
Bernie Sanders on what Democrats "have to recognize" before the 2022 midterm elections
With just six weeks to go before the midterm elections and in some states, voters are already casting their ballots. A recent CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Republicans are still very likely to recapture the House, but Democrats do have some momentum — including in the Senate races.
Liberal group spends $4 million to boost secretary of state races
A liberal group focused on secretary of state races is making its first major investments of the midterm election cycle, putting down seven-figure buys in a pair of states where the chief election officer is on the ballot in November. iVote, the organization behind the buys, is launching $2 million...
Senator Bernie Sanders on midterm elections, 2024 presidential election
With just six weeks to go until the midterm elections, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders speaks with “CBS Mornings” about the balance of power in Congress and whether he would ever consider another presidential run.
Daily Beast
Election Officials Have the Same Worst Fear for the Midterms
Jan. 6 may not be the last time people get violent over an election. According to election experts Major Garrett and David Becker, “political violence” could materialize during the upcoming midterms. In fact, violence is their worst fear at the moment. Garret, a CBS Chief Washington Correspondent, and...
Comments / 0