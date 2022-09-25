Read full article on original website
Saipan Tribune
Leaders bare state of education in CNMI
Leaders of the three largest educational institutions in the CNMI—the CNMI Public School System, Northern Marianas Technical Institute, and the Northern Marianas College—came together to discuss the state of education in their respective institutions during the Education Summit held last last Thursday at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Hall.
Saipan Tribune
On the precipice of change, education always leads the way
After attending the State of Education Address on Sept.22, 2022, presented by the three key educational institutions in the CNMI—the CNMI Public School System, Northern Marianas Technical Institute and Northern Marianas College—I am optimistic about the direction of education in the CNMI. These institutions’ collective effort to provide high quality education and training for our people reinforces the fact that the CNMI is a leader in our region when it comes to education and access.
Saipan Tribune
NMC swears in new student officers
Eight student officials of the Associated Students of Northern Marianas College or ASNMC were sworn in Friday, Sept. 23, at the Pacific Islands Club. They are Anushi Joshi, president; Jefferson Cunanan, vice president; Jenara Bai, treasurer; Daryll De Luna, secretary; Henry Hofschneider San Nicolas Jr., Tinian representative; Bonnie Gio Sagana, Eloise Lopez, and Jami Starling, senators.
Saipan Tribune
UOG rises on US News & World Report rankings
The University of Guam has climbed to higher positions on three U.S. News & World Report rankings and has gained a first-time recognition as well. Released nationally this month, the 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings lists the University of Guam among 1,500 colleges and universities as a Top Performer on Social Mobility, one of the Best Regional Universities in the West, a Top Public School, and for the first time, a top school for Campus Ethnic Diversity.
Teachers leaving their unions – I am one of them
More than 80,000 teachers have resigned their union membership in the past two years. My story started out much the same as many other school employees who found themselves at odds with the teachers’ union. In June 2021, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) released a legislative position statement urging opposition to Senate Bill 618, which would prohibit Pennsylvania schools from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access buildings or receive services.
