Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Snubbed By London, Trump, Obama Invited To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II's Death In Washington
Following a report that only two seats would be made available for U.S. dignitaries to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and the three other living former presidents will be offered seats at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 21.
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
Trump invited to US service for Queen Elizabeth II after being snubbed from funeral
Former president Donald Trump has been invited by the British government to a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC, after being left out of the guest list for the funeral in London. An invitation to the event describes it as “a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life...
Why Isn’t Queen Elizabeth’s Casket Open During Her Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on September 19, 2022. Why wasn't the queen's coffin open? Here's what we know about why the queen's coffin was closed.
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth: How Long Will Her Body Remain in the Royal Vault Alongside Prince Philip?
Queen Elizabeth's body will be moved to the Royal Vault where she will join Prince Philip. However, will she remain there indefinitely?
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
Try Queen Elizabeth II's pancake recipe for breakfast: She shared it with this US president
Queen Elizabeth II had a pancake recipe that she favored — and reportedly sent it to President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The queen died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96 at Balmoral, her Scottish castle. Her funeral will take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey, with a private burial...
Danish royal Princess Mary ‘uninvited’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
The absence of a prominent Danish royal from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was due to her invite being revoked at the last minute by the UK government, reports have claimed. Denmark’s royal family issued a statement last Tuesday (13 September) announcing that Prince Frederik would be joined at...
Danish monarch who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral diagnosed with Covid
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal court in Copenhagen said on Wednesday. The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week. Queen...
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Laid to Rest Next to Prince Philip, Other Royals in Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body has finally come to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Queen Elizabeth's Pony Emma Watches Late Monarch's Funeral Procession at Windsor Castle
A loyal horse was among the countless mourners watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession make its 25-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle on Monday. The late monarch's beloved fell pony Carlton Lima Emma, whom the Queen rode into her nineties, stood on the grounds of Windsor Castle as Her Majesty's coffin made its final journey to St. George's Chapel, where the Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband, Prince Philip.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Here's What the Card Atop Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Said
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III paid a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral. The royal family was joined by leaders from around the world to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, attending a grand state funeral for the monarch, who died at the age of 96 (You can watch the funeral here). For the funeral, the Queen's casket was adorned with multiple items, including Imperial State Crown, Sovreign's Sceptre and Sovreign's Orb as well as a funeral wreath and a handwritten letter.
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
