ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Elaine Chao
Person
Saint Peter
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial

The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Church Of Saint Peter#Politics Federal#Congress#The Life Of Her#The British Embassy#Transportation#Nepal H E#Christian#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
People

Queen Elizabeth's Pony Emma Watches Late Monarch's Funeral Procession at Windsor Castle

A loyal horse was among the countless mourners watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession make its 25-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle on Monday. The late monarch's beloved fell pony Carlton Lima Emma, whom the Queen rode into her nineties, stood on the grounds of Windsor Castle as Her Majesty's coffin made its final journey to St. George's Chapel, where the Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband, Prince Philip.
U.K.
E! News

Here's What the Card Atop Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Said

Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III paid a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral. The royal family was joined by leaders from around the world to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, attending a grand state funeral for the monarch, who died at the age of 96 (You can watch the funeral here). For the funeral, the Queen's casket was adorned with multiple items, including Imperial State Crown, Sovreign's Sceptre and Sovreign's Orb as well as a funeral wreath and a handwritten letter.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy