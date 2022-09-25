Read full article on original website
Closures along FM 2920 after at least 2 killed in major car crash in Waller, police say
A sedan drove through a flashing red light before being struck by a white truck, according to deputies.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN KINGWOOD
DPS is investigating an auto/bicycle crash in the Kings Mill Subdivision. An 8-year-old was pronounced deceased at Kingwood Hospital. Details shortly.
cw39.com
Driver in critical condition after crashing into pole in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition in the hospital Tuesday morning after getting thrown out of his car that hit a utility pole overnight. Harris County deputies say a red Ford Mustang ended up flying through the air at some point after speeding on the 5800 block of Louetta Road in Spring around 11 p.m. Monday night.
All eastbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway reopen 6 hours after cement truck crash
Traffic crawled on Tuesday morning after a cement truck overturned, leaving a big mess to clean up on the Katy Freeway.
All lanes open after fatal hit-and-run caused closures on North Freeway near W. Mount Houston Rd
All lanes are open after drivers saw major delays Saturday morning due to a deadly hit-and-run on the North Freeway.
Boy dies after getting hit by SUV while riding bike in Kingwood neighborhood, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old boy died Monday after he was struck by an SUV while he was riding his bike in a Kingwood neighborhood, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at about 4 p.m. on Gallant Knight Lane just east of the Eastex...
Click2Houston.com
1 person airlifted after major crash at FM 2920 near Kermier Road; all mainlanes shut down, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was airlifted to an area hospital after a major crash on FM 2920 and Kermier Road Monday morning. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are currently investigating the crash. All mainlanes of FM 2920 are currently shut down, Gonzalez said. Drivers...
Driver runs from deadly rollover wreck after meeting passengers at club, HPD says
The driver didn't own the car she wrecked and had met the other women riding with her at a club earlier in the night, police said.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DPS UPDATE-FATAL CRASH
1250PM-DPS has just updated with the crash being a double fatal crash on FM 2920 at Kickapoo. It was a two-vehicle crash that Waller County originally responded to. However, is in Harris County. DPS advises the intersection will be closed for several hours. The crash happened just after 11am Sunday morning.
fox26houston.com
Sister of victim killed in hit-and-run crash talks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Shaye Thomas, sister to 36-year-old Evelina McKenzie, known by her family, friends and loved ones as Lina, spoke with FOX 26 hours after learning her sister was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston. "I don’t know too much. All I know is that I was leaving...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATHER ABANDONS INJURED INFANT IN SHED AFTER CRASH AND FLEES IN STOLEN VEHICLE
About 3 am Saturday morning Livingston Police received a call from the Union Pacific Railroad stating that it was believed a train crew was just hit a woman on the railroad tracks in the area of Marsh Drive. Police responded to the scene and spent several hours looking including with the use of a drone. As they were about to leave they found a green pickup along a fence line near the tracks that had been wrecked. It was believed that the truck entered a roadway then crossed the tracks and ran along a fence line where he crashed. There they did find blue jeans, shoes, and a diaper on the tracks. The pickup had a booster seat but after an extensive search, nothing was found.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FREEWAY FEEDER CLOSED WITH DEBRIS UNTIL TROOPERS MOTHERS BRINGS OUT A BROOM
Last year after residents of the county started pushing to stop wreckers from racing to scenes a rotation policy was put in effect. The dispatchers send an alert out through a phone app which gives the driver a location of a crash or prisoners’ vehicle to respond to. The wreckers have 20-minutes to respond to the scene before the next wrecker in line is dispatched and the first is disregarded and put on the bottom of the list. Heavy duty wreckers have 1-hour to respond. It has worked in some cases and hasn’t in others. At about the same time the Sheriff encrypted the radio system so it could no longer be monitored. This not only stopped wrecker drivers from going to scenes but also as he said stopped the bad guys from knowing where the deputies were. Montgomery County was the only one that implemented this. Harris County, Houston Police, Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Grimes County, or DPS have seen a reason to spend the thousands if not millions to make the move. The other thing it did do was stop the citizens of Montgomery County from knowing what is actually happening. The media was included in the radio lockout. Many times we here at MCPR are asked by readers what is happening and unless another reader has tipped us off on something it is unknown until we either go to the scene or send an inquiry to the Sheriff’s Office. If a prisoner is arrested on a bicycle a wrecker is called out to load the bicycle. That driver will never make anything on it as who would pay several times the value of the bike to get it out of impound? Back in the day, many officers depended on wreckers for backup as few deputies were close by. If a deputy became involved in a fight and called for help, it was usually a wrecker driver that was there first. On crash scenes, yes many wreckers would run to the scene, and yes many speeds as people called it like fools. But once they were there they assisted in blocking traffic or assisting clean up. Now a crash scene on a freeway may take as many as ten patrol cars off the streets. If it is a fatal crash that normally turns into almost five hours. A few weeks ago in a crash on I-45, a motorist came too close to a patrol car and took the mirror off. If a crash does happen now and the roadway is blocked wreckers have no way to get to the scene in 20-minutes. Oh yes, they end up speeding to make it to a scene in 20-minutes. But then to get to a scene, the only way is to counterflow down the wrong side of the road. If a motorist who is tired of waiting makes a u-turn and hits the wrecker, who do you think is at fault? If a deputy had a flat it was as simple as getting on the radio and asking for a Friendly wrecker which within minutes several would respond. If debris was in the roadway a call to TXDOT at night can take hours. A simple call on the radio and several wreckers would appear with brooms and clean up the mess.
Driver kills passenger during gunfight inside car in SE Houston, police say
Officers arrived at the scene and found the backseat passenger dead. Police said an argument sparked a gunfight inside the vehicle.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL AUTO PEDESTRIAN CRASH
11PM Conroe Police are working a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on i-45 southbound between FM 1488 and SH 242. Traffic is extremely heavy.
fox26houston.com
1 dead after crash involving 3 cars in north Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation continues after a deadly crash involving three cars near north Houston. Police said a blue Honda Civic, a red Nissan Altima, and a gray Volkswagen Toureg were going northbound at 9300 East Hardy Road around 11 a.m. Sunday. According to witnesses, the male driver of the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-69 NORTHBOUND FEEDER CLOSED
The 730PM-I-69 northbound feeder is closed at East Knox. A load of debris fell off a vehicle. glass, vitamins, household goods, papers, etc are littering all lanes for over 150 feet. TXDOT was notified with an eta of about an hour. A DPS Trooper is currently working on it after his mother delivered a broom to him. Sinc e Montgomery County encrypted the radios, wreckers can no longer hear communications. Prior to that, a simple call out for a Friendly Wrecker would have brought multiple wreckers with brooms to clean it. As it stands now a Montgomery County Patrol unit and three DPS units are having to block the road until the debris is cleared.
Second suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of Lamar HS student in May on Ella Lee Lane
Both of the teen suspects are now charged with capital murder of the 14-year-old Lamar High School student.
Police investigating after 2-year-old falls down the stairs and dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.
Man shot by deputies after wife tells them he shot her, Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office says
After the domestic shooting, deputies responded and confronted the armed husband, who was then shot, the sheriff's office said.
