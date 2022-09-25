Read full article on original website
Saipan Tribune
Leaders bare state of education in CNMI
Leaders of the three largest educational institutions in the CNMI—the CNMI Public School System, Northern Marianas Technical Institute, and the Northern Marianas College—came together to discuss the state of education in their respective institutions during the Education Summit held last last Thursday at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Hall.
Saipan Tribune
On the precipice of change, education always leads the way
After attending the State of Education Address on Sept.22, 2022, presented by the three key educational institutions in the CNMI—the CNMI Public School System, Northern Marianas Technical Institute and Northern Marianas College—I am optimistic about the direction of education in the CNMI. These institutions’ collective effort to provide high quality education and training for our people reinforces the fact that the CNMI is a leader in our region when it comes to education and access.
