Alvin ISD teacher still missing after car found in New Orleans, sheriff's office says

A vehicle belonging to an Alvin ISD educator, who hasn't been heard from since last Thursday, was reportedly located more than 570 miles away in New Orleans, but authorities say they are still looking for her.

Michelle Reynolds, 48, is a sixth grade Reading and Language Arts teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin and was reported missing by her husband.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said Reynolds was last seen driving the located car - a Lexus RX 300 with Texas license plate number RSV-2914.

Courtesy: Brazoria County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said no known contact has been made with family or friends since she was reported missing.

BCSO said it is coordinating with the New Orleans Police Department in this investigation.

ABC13 reached out to Alvin ISD, which sent the following statement:

If you have any information on Mrs. Reynolds' whereabouts, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 979-864-2392 in reference to case # 2209-0540.