Alvin, TX

Alvin ISD teacher still missing after car found in New Orleans, sheriff's office says

 1 day ago

A vehicle belonging to an Alvin ISD educator, who hasn't been heard from since last Thursday, was reportedly located more than 570 miles away in New Orleans, but authorities say they are still looking for her.

Michelle Reynolds, 48, is a sixth grade Reading and Language Arts teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin and was reported missing by her husband.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said Reynolds was last seen driving the located car - a Lexus RX 300 with Texas license plate number RSV-2914.

Courtesy: Brazoria County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said no known contact has been made with family or friends since she was reported missing.

BCSO said it is coordinating with the New Orleans Police Department in this investigation.

ABC13 reached out to Alvin ISD, which sent the following statement:

The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance to Alvin ISD. We were made aware that one of our employees, Michelle Reynolds, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time.

If you have any information on Mrs. Reynolds' whereabouts, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 979-864-2392 in reference to case # 2209-0540.

Comments / 22

Bob Adams
1d ago

2 Things.....Has anyone considered that whatever happened, she never came to NO?...and whoever drove the car,be it her or someone else, they would have to stop for gas somewhere...most stations have cameras...

Reply
4
Chris P. Bacon
2d ago

Man from the sounds of this I don’t think it will turn out good, but let’s pray I’m wrong..

Reply(1)
7
t
2d ago

Hope she is found safe but if her car was found in New Orleans more than likely she will not be

Reply
5
