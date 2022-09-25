ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Panthers stifle Saints for first win of season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rW2am_0i9rhqQb00

The Carolina Panthers let their defense do most of the work, including a touchdown for defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., on the way to beating the visiting New Orleans Saints 22-14 on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.

Baker Mayfield threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. to help the Panthers (1-2) maintain their lead and cleanse some of the disappointment from two close losses to open the season.

New Orleans (1-2) didn’t score until the fourth quarter.

This marked the Panthers’ first home victory since Week 2 of the 2021 season, also against the Saints. Still, Carolina won for only the third time in the last 12 meetings with its NFC South rival, including the playoffs.

Mayfield ended up 12-for-25 for 170 passing yards. Running back Christian McCaffrey gained 108 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was 25-for-41 for 353 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Until the fourth quarter, the game’s only touchdown was scored by Haynes on a first-quarter return of a fumble.

Mark Ingram ran 5 yards for a touchdown with 12:31 remaining to complete the Saints’ 89-yard drive, closing the gap to 13-7.

Just 25 seconds later, Carolina answered on Shenault’s 67-yard score. Mayfield’s short swing pass resulted in a huge play on Shenault’s first reception with the Panthers.

An interception ended New Orleans’ next possession and the Panthers turned that into Eddy Pineiro’s third field goal of the game, this one from 34 yards out.

Winston connected with Marquez Callaway for a 4-yard touchdown with 2:22 left. By the time the Saints got the ball back, it was desperation mode and Winston was picked off on the next play.

Receiver Chris Olave accounted for 147 receiving yards on nine catches and Tre’Quan Smith had 105 yards on four receptions for New Orleans. Running back Alvin Kamara posted 61 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

In the final minute of the first half, the Saints wrapped up a 10-play, 70-yard drive when Wil Lutz’s attempt on a 30-yard field goal was partially blocked.

The Saints had the ball for 14 plays during the first drive of the third quarter, covering 62 yards. But they came up empty again when Lutz’s 48-yard field goal attempt was wide right.

The Panthers led 13-0 at halftime despite producing only 101 yards of total offense, compared to 162 for New Orleans. Carolina added only 61 yards in the third quarter.

Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown for the game’s first points with 5:32 to play in the first quarter. It was the first turnover the Panthers forced this season, with Frankie Luvu’s hit on Kamara jarring the ball loose.

Pineiro’s 45-yard field goal in the opening minute of the second quarter pushed Carolina’s lead to 10-0. Pineiro booted a 48-yarder later in the quarter. Both of the drives for field goals lasted 10 plays.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
FanSided

Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating

Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Bengals#Jets#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL

MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy