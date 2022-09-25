ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears beat Texans with buzzer-beating field goal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dd3S9_0i9rhn1e00

Cairo Santos kicked a game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired, and Khalil Herbert rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns to boost the Chicago Bears to a 23-20 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

A Roquan Smith interception of Texans quarterback Davis Mills with 1:05 to play set Chicago up at the Houston 12-yard line. Smith had 16 tackles, including two for loss, to go with his interception.

Chicago (2-1) ran for 281 yards while limiting Houston to 92 yards on the ground. Mills was 20-for-32 passing for 245 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a pair of field goals for the Texans, while Santos had three.

While his mobility served him in the running game, where he gained 47 yards on eight carries, Bears quarterback Justin Fields struggled in the pocket, finishing 8-for-17 passing for 106 yards and two interceptions.

Fairbairn connected on a 39-yard field goal with 11:25 remaining in the third quarter to give the Texans a 17-13 lead. Chicago answered three minutes later, as Herbert scored from one yard out and put the Bears on top 20-17.

Houston tied the game at 20 in the final minute of the third with a 23-yard Fairbairn field goal.

Houston coach Lovie Smith, who guided the Bears from 2004-2012, remained winless against his former team in three tries. Smith was 81-63 in nine seasons in Chicago and led the Bears to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2006 season.

Bears running back David Montgomery exited the game midway through the first quarter with injuries to his right knee and leg. Montgomery was hurt during a pass play that resulted in offsetting penalties. Wide receiver Byron Pringle (calf) left the game in the first quarter, as well.

The Texans took a 14-13 lead into the locker room. The home crowd booed the Bears as they jogged off the field, unhappy about the decision to let the clock run out with all three timeouts remaining.

–Field Level Media

