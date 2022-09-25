ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Fans Are Furious With Justin Herbert Decision Sunday

Whether Justin Herbert should have played against the Jacksonville Jaguars today with his rib cartilage injury or not, he did - and he hasn't played well. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers lost big today as Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars destroyed their defense in a 38-10 win. The game was completely out of reach by the beginning of the fourth quarter - but that's when fans started getting annoyed.
NBC Sports

Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans

The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
ClutchPoints

Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Sports

Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots

Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
NBC Sports

Ed Reed tells Lamar Jackson: Ravens are a business first, if you get hurt they’ll pay you less

One of the greatest players in Ravens history is warning Lamar Jackson that he needs to take care of himself until the team has taken care of him contractually. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he’s seeking.
NBC Sports

Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers

Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
NBC Sports

Giants fear Sterling Shepard’s knee injury is season-ending

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had to be carted off the field after the team’s final offensive snap in Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, and afterward multiple Giants indicated the indication is that Shepard will miss the rest of the season. Giants coach Brian Daboll said it’s...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have been decimated by injuries as of late. Monday afternoon, the Chargers were hit with a crushing blow, losing offensive lineman Rashawn Slater for the rest of the 2022 season. Slater reportedly tore his left biceps tendon and is expected to miss the year. Justin Herbert...
NBC Sports

Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater having tests after Sunday injuries

The Chargers are waiting for word about the severity of injuries suffered by a couple of key players in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Defensive end Joey Bosa injured his groin and left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are going for tests on their injuries Monday.
NBC Sports

Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
NBC Sports

Why Warriors camp has been 'eye opener' to rookie Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was caught off guard at the start of his first NBA training camp with the Warriors. Golden State's 2022 first-round pick was held out of summer league action with an ankle injury and finally is healthy and getting his first taste of action with his Warriors teammates.
NBC Sports

What Moody learned in rookie season by watching Steph closely

Moses Moody’s first year in the NBA went as well as a rookie could hope. The 20-year-old helped the Warriors win their fourth championship in eight seasons, he made major strides on the court and, perhaps most importantly, he was able to learn from some of the best athletes the game has to offer.
