ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dalvin Cook Suffers Shoulder Injury on Wacky Play vs. Lions

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETjXi_0i9rhgqZ00

The play was eerily familiar to Mark Sanchez’s infamous fumble.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez’s iconic and embarrassing butt fumble finally has some company. Unfortunately, the comedic clip has a not-so-funny ending.

During the game against the Lions Sunday, Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook ran into one of his offensive linemen from behind and fumbled the ball. To make matters worse, he was ruled out for the rest of the game due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the play.

Cook can be seen following Ezra Cleveland’s lead on the run play but ran right into his rear, causing the ball to pop out and Detroit recovered the ball.

Cook’s day ended with 17 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. Cook dislocated his shoulder on the play but will be okay, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero . He has dislocated the shoulder in the past and still has a labral tear that was never repaired, but he wasn’t wearing a harness. The hope is he will use a harness and play in Week 4.

The Vikings went on to win 28–24.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Minnesota Vikings coverage, go to Inside The Vikings .

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Colts’ Matt Ryan will disagree with Chris Jones’ characterization of crucial penalty in win over Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a major upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday as Matt Ryan and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 20-17. It did not come without controversy , though, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a key third-down sack on Ryan. It led to a crucial Chiefs penalty, and the Colts successfully scored a touchdown on what turned out to be a game-deciding drive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Jets#American Football#Nfl Network#Cowboys#Giants#Bets#Point Total Breakdown Nfl#Inside The Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo

There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
ANN ARBOR, MI
numberfire.com

O'Connell: Dalvin Cook (shoulder) day-to-day for Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. Cook injured his shoulder and did not return to the team's come-from-behind Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. Instead, it was Alexander Mattison who led the backfield down the stretch. Should Cook be forced to miss Week 4 against New Orleans in London, it would be Mattison who serves as the bellcow with Kene Nwangwu in a support role.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3

Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Fans had the same complaint about ESPN while watching Texas game

Fans watching Saturday’s game between Texas and Texas Tech had the same complaint just as things were getting underway. ESPN was airing the game, but they also wanted to keep fans updated on Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 61 home runs this season. When Judge came to the plate in the New York Yankees’ 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox, ESPN cut in so sports fans could be able to watch in case the slugger went deep.
AUSTIN, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

99K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy