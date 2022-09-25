Dalvin Cook Suffers Shoulder Injury on Wacky Play vs. Lions

The play was eerily familiar to Mark Sanchez’s infamous fumble.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez’s iconic and embarrassing butt fumble finally has some company. Unfortunately, the comedic clip has a not-so-funny ending.

During the game against the Lions Sunday, Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook ran into one of his offensive linemen from behind and fumbled the ball. To make matters worse, he was ruled out for the rest of the game due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the play.

Cook can be seen following Ezra Cleveland’s lead on the run play but ran right into his rear, causing the ball to pop out and Detroit recovered the ball.

Cook’s day ended with 17 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. Cook dislocated his shoulder on the play but will be okay, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero . He has dislocated the shoulder in the past and still has a labral tear that was never repaired, but he wasn’t wearing a harness. The hope is he will use a harness and play in Week 4.

The Vikings went on to win 28–24.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Minnesota Vikings coverage, go to Inside The Vikings .