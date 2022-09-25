ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Will Perform At Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

By Nick Selbe
 2 days ago

The nine-time Grammy Award winner will headline this year’s halftime show in Glendale, Arizona.

Glendale, get ready for RiRi.

Just over four months ahead of Super Bowl LVII, nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna has been announced as the Super Bowl halftime show performer. The announcement comes after rumors circulated earlier in the week that Taylor Swift would be tabbed to headline the event.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky said in a statement, per Alex Weprin and Abbey White of the Hollywood Reporter . “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Earlier this year, the Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige in a performance that was widely praised and received five Creative Arts Emmy nominations, winning three. Next year’s show will be the first partnership between the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation, said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium.

