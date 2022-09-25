ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan Life

CMU field hockey falls to William & Mary

Central Michigan University women’s field hockey team traveled to Williamsburg, Virginia on Sunday to take on William & Mary. In the end, the Chippewas dropped the game 7-1, losing their eighth straight game. CMU is now 1-8 on the season and 0-2 in the Mid-American Conference. William & Mary...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Central Michigan Life

Ammeraal and Whitfield receive MAC Player of the Week honors

Coming off of a statement weekend, two Central Michigan volleyball players stood out from the pack and earned Mid-American Conference Player of the Week honors. Freshman setter Claire Ammeraal received MAC West Setter of the Week, putting up 83 assists, 18 kills and 23 digs in the Chippewas' two wins against Ball State. In game two, Ammeraal completed the triple-double with 39 assists, 11 kills, and 15 digs.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan

A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Right to Life of Michigan: 84-year-old volunteer was shot while canvassing

Right to Life of Michigan says one of its volunteers was shot Tuesday while canvassing for the upcoming election in Lake Odessa, a West Michigan village located between Lansing and Grand Rapids. The organization said the 84-year-old was going door-to-door to talk about Proposal 3, a Nov. 8 election proposal seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. ...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
Morning Sun

Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
thecentersquare.com

Saginaw, MI Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Speed believed to be factor in deadly Clare Co. crash

HAYES TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities believe speed was a factor in a crash that killed an 18-year-old man. Clare County Central Dispatch received a report on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. about a crash that happened in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township. The...
CLARE COUNTY, MI

