Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Michigan Life
CMU field hockey falls to William & Mary
Central Michigan University women’s field hockey team traveled to Williamsburg, Virginia on Sunday to take on William & Mary. In the end, the Chippewas dropped the game 7-1, losing their eighth straight game. CMU is now 1-8 on the season and 0-2 in the Mid-American Conference. William & Mary...
Central Michigan Life
Ammeraal and Whitfield receive MAC Player of the Week honors
Coming off of a statement weekend, two Central Michigan volleyball players stood out from the pack and earned Mid-American Conference Player of the Week honors. Freshman setter Claire Ammeraal received MAC West Setter of the Week, putting up 83 assists, 18 kills and 23 digs in the Chippewas' two wins against Ball State. In game two, Ammeraal completed the triple-double with 39 assists, 11 kills, and 15 digs.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
83-year-old Right to Life volunteer shot while canvassing described as ‘very strong lady’’
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An 83-year-old Right to Life volunteer allegedly shot while passing out pamphlets is described by others in the organization as “a very strong lady.”. The woman was shot in the shoulder while going door-to-door, talking with people about Proposal 3 on the Michigan ballot. “She’s...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
Right to Life of Michigan: 84-year-old volunteer was shot while canvassing
Right to Life of Michigan says one of its volunteers was shot Tuesday while canvassing for the upcoming election in Lake Odessa, a West Michigan village located between Lansing and Grand Rapids. The organization said the 84-year-old was going door-to-door to talk about Proposal 3, a Nov. 8 election proposal seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. ...
Morning Sun
Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
thecentersquare.com
Saginaw, MI Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of body
Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Sheriff: Speed believed to be factor in deadly Clare Co. crash
HAYES TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities believe speed was a factor in a crash that killed an 18-year-old man. Clare County Central Dispatch received a report on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. about a crash that happened in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township. The...
Investigation ongoing after 83-year-old woman shot while passing out pamphlets, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- Ionia County prosecutors say they are waiting for more information before deciding about charges involving a Sept. 20 shooting of an 83-year-old woman passing out pamphlets. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler issued a statement Monday, Sept. 26, saying the investigation is ongoing and he has not...
Saginaw gas station clerk locks alleged robber in store, who then drew gun, police say
SAGINAW, MI — When an alleged shoplifter returned to a Saginaw party store, a vigilant clerk responded by locking him in the business. The man allegedly escalated matters and drew a gun, and now he’s charged with a life offense. About 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 22-year-old...
Lake Co. Sheriff shares thoughts on bank robbery, bomb threat
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin shared his thoughts Saturday after a bank robbery, bomb threat and school district evacuation happened earlier in the week.
83-year-old woman shot while passing out pamphlets in Ionia Co.
An 83-year-old woman was shot while passing out pamphlets at a home in Ionia County, Michigan State Police said.
Central Michigan Life
Student Government Association elects 11 new senators and a speaker of the house
On Sept. 26 Central Michigan University's Student Government Association elected 11 senators into position at its emergency senate elections meeting. After the election, the house and senate split into their own meetings. During the senate meeting the newly elected senators went over what they will do in their new roles....
Morning Sun
Sheriff’s office investigating reports of shots fired at apartment complex
Deputies with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report that shots were fired at a Union Township apartment complex last week. The incident happened a few days before it was reported Thursday, said Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main. No one reported the shots being fired at the...
wsgw.com
Police, Fire Unions Speak Out Against Bay City Public Safety Director’s Actions Against Teen
The members of the Bay City Police Officers Association of Michigan, Bay City Command Officers Association of Michigan and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 116 have issued a joint statement condemning the recent actions of Bay City’s Director of Public Safety Michael Cecchini. Michael Cecchini was placed...
Comments / 0