Washington, DC

Dog or Hog? Commanders mascot choice down to two options

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
In the next step of their rebrand, the Washington Commanders announced the final two contenders for the team’s new mascot. It will either be a dog or a hog.

During the first quarter of Washington’s Week 3 game against the Eagles at FedEx Field, the team announced the final two options.

The dog and hog were chosen from four finalists, which also included a superhero and a historical figure. The finalists were determined via a fan vote on Washington’s website.

Fans can continue to vote on the team’s website with the winner announced during Washington’s Jan. 1 game against the Cleveland Browns. Interestingly enough, the Commanders are honoring “The Hogs” that day. Could that be a clue?

“The Hogs,” of course, is the nickname of Washington’s great offensive line from the 1980s and early 1990s, the glory years of the franchise.

The Vikings have finally have their bookend tackles

The Minnesota Vikings have been struggling to find a quality offensive line since the days of Brad Childress. When he took over the Vikings in 2006, he correctly identified that the trenches needed a massive upgrade and then spent his first four years doing just that. His mission ended up leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game against Sunday’s opponent New Orleans Saints in 2009.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
What the Eagles are saying after 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3

The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Pac-12 Power Rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot after USC struggles to put away Beavers

It was nearly a disastrous week for the Pac-12 conference, but the top teams prevailed, keeping the chances for a College Football Playoff berth alive and well. The marquee game of the weekend was between the No. 7 USC Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers. It certainly lived up to the billing. Lincoln Riley’s squad needed a late score to secure the 3-point win over a dangerous Beavers squad that will likely find a way into the top 25 this week. Will USC see its ranking fall after struggling to put away the Beavers? Up north, the No. 18 Oregon Ducks avoided...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dave Portnoy suggests Ravens cheated, points out 'shady character' at Patriots game

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens didn’t come without its fair share of drama. There was the spectacle of the game itself, which was full of highlight-worthy plays on both sides of the ball. Then there was the gut-wrenching sight of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones going down with an ankle injury. Now, there’s a suggested cheating accusation by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ducks’ offensive line now sits as nation’s No. 1 team in one key stat

Coming into the 2022 college football season, we all knew the Oregon Ducks’ offensive line would be a huge strength of the team. Now through four games, the numbers bear that out. The biggest number where the line is concerned is zero, which is the number of times quarterback Bo Nix has been sacked. Oregon is the only team in the country not to allow a quarterback sack. The big test was this past Saturday at Washington State, which had 15 sacks through a trio of contests. After Oregon rolled through Pullman, they still have 15. “Those guys went down and executed,” Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
4-star WR Tyler Williams is ready to commit

Four-star wide receiver recruit Tyler Williams is almost ready to decide where he will play college football. Williams is considering Georgia, Clemson, Texas A&M, Miami and South Carolina. The elite wide receiver prospect plans to commit on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. ET. Georgia is favored to land a commitment...
LAKELAND, FL
SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win

Action started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play featured multiple big-time matchups. The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

