Dog or Hog? Commanders mascot choice down to two options
In the next step of their rebrand, the Washington Commanders announced the final two contenders for the team’s new mascot. It will either be a dog or a hog.
During the first quarter of Washington’s Week 3 game against the Eagles at FedEx Field, the team announced the final two options.
The dog and hog were chosen from four finalists, which also included a superhero and a historical figure. The finalists were determined via a fan vote on Washington’s website.
Fans can continue to vote on the team’s website with the winner announced during Washington’s Jan. 1 game against the Cleveland Browns. Interestingly enough, the Commanders are honoring “The Hogs” that day. Could that be a clue?
“The Hogs,” of course, is the nickname of Washington’s great offensive line from the 1980s and early 1990s, the glory years of the franchise.
