Eagles defeat Commanders 24-8 in Week 3 NFC East clash

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders were scoreless after the first quarter of Sunday’s NFC East clash from FedEx Field.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, Philadelphia reeled off 24 second-quarter points and went into halftime with a 24-0 lead. They never looked back and dominated the Commanders in a 24-8 win to improve to 3-0 on the season. Washington falls to 1-2 with its second consecutive loss.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Hurts finished the day completing 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards, with three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Washington quarterback Carson Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards in his first game against his former team. The biggest stat in this one is Wentz was sacked nine times.

The Commanders didn’t score until the fourth quarter when defensive tackle Daron Payne tackled Philadelphia running back Boston Scott in the end zone for a safety. Washington’s first touchdown came late in the fourth quarter when running back Antonio Gibson scored from one yard out to make it 24-8.

The Commanders travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 4.

