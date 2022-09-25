ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Everything We Saw At NuLu Fest 2022

NuLu Fest, a free street festival on the 600-800 blocks of Market Street, returned to Louisville on Saturday, Sept. 24, after a two-year hiatus. The festival featured belly dancing, live music, food, local beer, art, curling, axe throwing and more. LEO stopped by the festival on Saturday afternoon. Check out...
wdrb.com

Louisville Zoo looking for kiddo who lost his or her favorite toy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lost toy was left behind in a stroller at the Louisville Zoo recently and now the zoo is looking for the kiddo who lost the toy. Bingo may be lost, but the zoo says she's having lots of fun and making some new friends. She got up close with some of the animals, including a tiger and a gorilla.
WTVQ

Louder Than Life reaches highest attendance in festival’s history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — This year’s Louder Than Life festival in Louisville saw record attendance. Dubbed the largest rock festival in the country, organizers say this past weekend’s attendance was the “biggest” in festival history, according to a post on its Facebook page. The four-day...
wdrb.com

Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
wdrb.com

Developer plans dance club at Bardstown Road spot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle. The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar. Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin...
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)

As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
wdrb.com

New housing program encourages first-time home buyers in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of families in west Louisville may soon achieve their dreams of becoming homeowners thanks to a new program announced on Monday. The West Louisville Housing Initiative is a new program that is offered in nine west end Louisville neighborhoods. The join effort from the Rotary Club of Louisville, Fifth Third Bank and Park Community Credit Union will allow residents to purchase a new home and make the home-buying process easier.
spectrumnews1.com

Sweet buttery goodness is only a light away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sure Texas Roadhouse is based in Louisville, but that’s not the reason it’s a fan favorite. Ask just about anyone who’s saddled up to a booth at the steakhouse and they’ll surely rave about the warm basket of biscuits with honey cinnamon butter delivered to each table.
wdrb.com

3 Baptist Health locations holding curbside flu shot clinics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shot clinics later this week at three southern Indiana locations. In a news release Monday, the health care agency said the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the following locations:. Baptist Health Medical Group...
belivewire.com

Small Town, Big Honey

The bees of Mount Washington couldn’t be happier with a recently opened shop. Honey Depot & Coffee House has opened its first of five planned shops, starting here in Mount Washington. Co-owner, Craig Bishop, explains how a local honey farm found itself in the coffee industry. Honey Depot &...
WHAS 11

Texas Roadhouse 'rolls' out honey cinnamon butter candles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans of Texas Roadhouse can now savor the aroma of its famous honey cinnamon butter at the comfort of your home. Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon butter candles “roll” out to the public Sept. 23 on the American steakhouse's website, while supplies last. A representative...
metalinjection

Louder Than Life: Day Two Recap

Following a colossal first day chock full of food, drink and auditory fun, the thousands of outsiders now treading about the scene in Louisville for the 2nd day of the Louder Than Life festival arrived at the 5 stages for another round. It might well have seemed an unenviable position for any band to be faced with the day after a veritable series of stellar performances from the likes of Evanescence, Ministry and Nine Inch Nails, but this massive event has been in the business of setting precedents and then surpassing them since 2014, so it was all but a foregone conclusion that the proverbial magicians that organized this festival were more than capable of pulling another rabbit out of their hats. With both the elements on their side and plenty of other activities to fill the gaps of time in between, the next succession of bands would meet favorable conditions while bringing about a day of entertainment that put an added emphasis to the metallic side of the rock coin.
WTVQ

Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.
