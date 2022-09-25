Following a colossal first day chock full of food, drink and auditory fun, the thousands of outsiders now treading about the scene in Louisville for the 2nd day of the Louder Than Life festival arrived at the 5 stages for another round. It might well have seemed an unenviable position for any band to be faced with the day after a veritable series of stellar performances from the likes of Evanescence, Ministry and Nine Inch Nails, but this massive event has been in the business of setting precedents and then surpassing them since 2014, so it was all but a foregone conclusion that the proverbial magicians that organized this festival were more than capable of pulling another rabbit out of their hats. With both the elements on their side and plenty of other activities to fill the gaps of time in between, the next succession of bands would meet favorable conditions while bringing about a day of entertainment that put an added emphasis to the metallic side of the rock coin.

