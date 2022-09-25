ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian

Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
DEDHAM, MA
Boston Globe

10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about

Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
BOSTON, MA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

From banh mi to pho, Boston's Vietnamese food scene feeds the soul

NEEDHAM, Mass. — WhilePho Hoa is cooking up traditional Vietnamese dishes up front… out back, the owners' Reign Drink Lab is pushing the boundaries of what you can do with Vietnamese Coffee. Ba Le in Dorchester has served locals and VIPs alike. It's best known for its lightning-fast...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment

Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Fight breaks out outside Squad political event in Somerville, 2 men arrested

Two men are facing criminal charges after a fight broke out outside U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s political event Saturday in Somerville, a report says. The event featured members of the Squad, a group of congresswomen, at the Somerville Theater and reports say that a fight broke out following a verbal dispute between four men and two people who were protesting the Democratic event, The Boston Globe reported. A spokesperson for Pressley said the altercation happened outside of the theater and not at the event itself.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WCVB

New MBTA video shows sparks flying on Green Line at Park Street in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is sharing video of a Sept. 11 incident that led to sparks and smoke at Boston's Park Street Station. The new video, released at the request of 5 Investigates shows the aftermath of what happened when overhead wires fell onto the Green Line tracks at Park Street.
BOSTON, MA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
BOSTON, MA
umlconnector.com

LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars

(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
LOWELL, MA
Daily Free Press

Mass and Cass sees growing number of homeless encampments

Months after the January clearing of homeless encampments at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard — often referred to by locals as “Mass and Cass” — the intersection is starting to see a returning population of unhoused people. Howard Koh, professor at the...
BOSTON, MA

