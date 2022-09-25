Dillian Whyte has offered to fight Anthony Joshua this December, after Tyson Fury said that his own potential clash with “AJ” will not go ahead.Talks over a heavyweight bout between Fury and Joshua have taken place across the last three weeks, but Fury claimed on Monday (26 September) that the fight will not come to fruition as his fellow Briton allegedly failed to sign a contract by the “Gypsy King”’s deadline.The pair’s compatriot Whyte, a former opponent of both Fury and Joshua, has now offered to face AJ in December, the month being targeted for Fury vs Joshua.“If the...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO