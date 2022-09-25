Read full article on original website
Boxing Insider
Tyson Fury On Joe Joyce: “He Wouldn’t Land One Punch On Me”
“Honestly, from a fan point of view, and a heavyweight champion myself, it was a very, very entertaining fight.” So said WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the eleventh round in Manchester, England on Saturday. “Both men did extremely well,” Fury continued, “and fair play to Joe Joyce. He took out a very game, strong, fit, and willing Joseph Parker. He’s put himself in the top-five with that win in my opinion. I was impressed.” But how did Fury feel the 15-0 Joyce would stack up against the current crop of top heavyweights?
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Drops, Stops Mikuru Asakura At End Of 2nd Round In Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather ended what developed into a firefight in the second round of their three-round exhibition by stopping Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura at the end of that round Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The 45-year-old Mayweather dropped Asakura just before the bell sounded to end the second round. He...
Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
Yardbarker
Tyson Fury has an opponent for December – but it’s NOT Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn does not think that Tyson Fury wants to fight Anthony Joshua – rather he’s pursuing a fight with Manuel Charr. Fury and Joshua have been locked in a war of words online, with boxing fans desperately hoping that it results in the two of them meeting in the ring.
Yardbarker
Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren offer hope that Fury vs Joshua COULD still happen
Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have insisted that there is STILL hope that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua meet in the ring. Fury took to social media on Monday evening to inform Joshua that he had missed the opportunity to fight for his WBC heavyweight title. The Gypsy King set...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: If They Want Me To Fight Lomachenko, I'm Definitely Down With That
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson made it known early Saturday morning that he’ll fight whichever lightweight his promoters at Top Rank Inc. propose for his return to the ring early in 2023. Bouts with fully unified, undefeated 135-pound champion Devin Haney and former champ Vasiliy Lomachenko appear...
Boxing Scene
Warren Still Hopes Fury-Joshua Can Be Made, Admits Fury Has Lost Patience
Frank Warren, promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is still hopeful that a deal can be reached for a domestic blockbuster with Anthony Joshua. The two sides are discussing a potential fight for the date of December 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with a 60-40 split in Fury's favor.
Boxing Scene
Usyk Plans To Retire After 3 Fights, Wants Farewell Bout In Ukraine
It appears the end is near for Oleksandr Usyk’s illustrious career. The 2012 Ukrainian Olympics gold medalist, former cruiserweight king, and current unified heavyweight champion of the world is planning on retiring after three more fights. “I can fight three times more at the very best. It's a realistic...
Boxing Scene
Carabajal: Waiting To Hear A New Fight Date With Serrano, Hope We Get It Soon
Brenda Karen Carabajal agreed to stand down to allow Amanda Serrano to further unify the featherweight division. The hope now is that the favor is returned in a timely fashion. Argentina’s Carabajal was once due to face Serrano (43-2-1, 30KOs) in a WBO featherweight title consolidation clash scheduled for August...
Boxing Scene
Chris Arreola Believes Andy Ruiz Can Compete With Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk
While there were moments in which the crowd that filled the Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet and applauded loudly, for the majority of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s showdown against Luis Ortiz, spectators grew restless. Still, even with the protracted lack of action at times, Ruiz’s patience eventually paid off. With...
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: In The Next Year, We Definitely Gonna Be Contending; In Top 10, For Sure
NEWARK, New Jersey – Most of the attention Friday night was paid to the two-division champion who is newest elite entrant into the lightweight division. Before Shakur Stevenson beat Robson Conceicao relatively easily, though, a younger, less experienced prospect promised that he, too, will be ready for the best the lightweight division has to offer sooner than later. Keyshawn Davis told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna after his impressive fifth-round technical knockout of Omar Tienda that he expects to be a legitimate lightweight contender by next year.
‘No chance’: Eddie Hearn rejects Tyson Fury’s deadline demand for Joshua deal
Eddie Hearn says there is “no chance” of contracts for a proposed world heavyweight title clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua being signed by Monday. Fury set Joshua’s camp a deadline on Friday night, insisting if the deal cannot be done he will walk away and find another opponent for his next WBC title defence.
Boxing Scene
Victorious Shakur Stevenson Blows on To Elite Lightweight Radar
Maybe it’s the hurricane shutters. While buffeting the Tuesday morning estate against the imminent arrival of the first big storm to approach Southwest Florida this season, I got to thinking about the future. Of the world in general. Of the neighborhood in particular. And in a lighter moment as...
Dillian Whyte offers to step in for Tyson Fury and fight Anthony Joshua
Dillian Whyte has offered to fight Anthony Joshua this December, after Tyson Fury said that his own potential clash with “AJ” will not go ahead.Talks over a heavyweight bout between Fury and Joshua have taken place across the last three weeks, but Fury claimed on Monday (26 September) that the fight will not come to fruition as his fellow Briton allegedly failed to sign a contract by the “Gypsy King”’s deadline.The pair’s compatriot Whyte, a former opponent of both Fury and Joshua, has now offered to face AJ in December, the month being targeted for Fury vs Joshua.“If the...
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant: “Anybody Looking To Get In The Way Of My Dreams, That’s Personal To Me”
There’s a competitive spirit that encompasses Anthony Dirrell. Still, that hasn't stopped the former two-time super middleweight belt holder from building relationships with his adversaries. Yet, in the case of Caleb Plant, Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KOs) has taken notice of his behavior both in and outside of the ring.
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: I Don't Think Ellerbe Would Want Tank Davis To Fight Shakur Stevenson
NEWARK, New Jersey – Bob Arum has a more optimistic perspective on Shakur Stevenson facing Devin Haney or Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 than he does on sending Stevenson into what would be a fascinating fight versus Gervonta Davis. Arum’s company, Top Rank Inc., promotes Stevenson, Haney and Lomachenko, which...
Boxing Scene
Connor Coyle Pumped To Face Felix Cash on Benn-Eubank Card
Irish sensation Connor “The Kid” Coyle will meet fellow unbeaten middleweight Felix Cash in a ten round contest for the WBA Intercontinental title Saturday, October 8 at the sold-out O2 Arena in London. Coyle-Cash will be broadcast live DAZN and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland....
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - CompuBox Punch Stats
Joe Joyce, the WBO's number-one contender, won the vacant WBO "interim" heavyweight title by stopping the organization's number-two man, former WBO titlist Joseph Parker, with a counter hook to the jaw early in round 11. "The Juggernaut" lived up to his nickname in rounds 6-11 as he turned a relatively...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
