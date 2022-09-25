ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Insider

Tyson Fury On Joe Joyce: “He Wouldn’t Land One Punch On Me”

“Honestly, from a fan point of view, and a heavyweight champion myself, it was a very, very entertaining fight.” So said WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the eleventh round in Manchester, England on Saturday. “Both men did extremely well,” Fury continued, “and fair play to Joe Joyce. He took out a very game, strong, fit, and willing Joseph Parker. He’s put himself in the top-five with that win in my opinion. I was impressed.” But how did Fury feel the 15-0 Joyce would stack up against the current crop of top heavyweights?
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six

Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Bermane Stiverne
Person
Bryant Jennings
Person
Carlos Takam
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Christian Hammer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Boxing#Combat#Wbc
Boxing Scene

Usyk Plans To Retire After 3 Fights, Wants Farewell Bout In Ukraine

It appears the end is near for Oleksandr Usyk’s illustrious career. The 2012 Ukrainian Olympics gold medalist, former cruiserweight king, and current unified heavyweight champion of the world is planning on retiring after three more fights. “I can fight three times more at the very best. It's a realistic...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Keyshawn Davis: In The Next Year, We Definitely Gonna Be Contending; In Top 10, For Sure

NEWARK, New Jersey – Most of the attention Friday night was paid to the two-division champion who is newest elite entrant into the lightweight division. Before Shakur Stevenson beat Robson Conceicao relatively easily, though, a younger, less experienced prospect promised that he, too, will be ready for the best the lightweight division has to offer sooner than later. Keyshawn Davis told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna after his impressive fifth-round technical knockout of Omar Tienda that he expects to be a legitimate lightweight contender by next year.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Victorious Shakur Stevenson Blows on To Elite Lightweight Radar

Maybe it’s the hurricane shutters. While buffeting the Tuesday morning estate against the imminent arrival of the first big storm to approach Southwest Florida this season, I got to thinking about the future. Of the world in general. Of the neighborhood in particular. And in a lighter moment as...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Dillian Whyte offers to step in for Tyson Fury and fight Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte has offered to fight Anthony Joshua this December, after Tyson Fury said that his own potential clash with “AJ” will not go ahead.Talks over a heavyweight bout between Fury and Joshua have taken place across the last three weeks, but Fury claimed on Monday (26 September) that the fight will not come to fruition as his fellow Briton allegedly failed to sign a contract by the “Gypsy King”’s deadline.The pair’s compatriot Whyte, a former opponent of both Fury and Joshua, has now offered to face AJ in December, the month being targeted for Fury vs Joshua.“If the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Connor Coyle Pumped To Face Felix Cash on Benn-Eubank Card

Irish sensation Connor “The Kid” Coyle will meet fellow unbeaten middleweight Felix Cash in a ten round contest for the WBA Intercontinental title Saturday, October 8 at the sold-out O2 Arena in London. Coyle-Cash will be broadcast live DAZN and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland....
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - CompuBox Punch Stats

Joe Joyce, the WBO's number-one contender, won the vacant WBO "interim" heavyweight title by stopping the organization's number-two man, former WBO titlist Joseph Parker, with a counter hook to the jaw early in round 11. "The Juggernaut" lived up to his nickname in rounds 6-11 as he turned a relatively...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch

Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy