Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

‘Freedom to read:’ Books on LGBTQ+, racism banned in 32 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Because of the actions of one school district, Ohio is listed among 32 states with districts banning more than 1,600 books, with most titles featuring LGBTQ+ themes and characters of color, according to a national index.  PEN America detailed 2,532 instances of individual books banned in 138 school districts from July […]
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
Somali American candidates hope to make history in November election

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Somali community in Columbus has nearly 60,000 residents, the second largest in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Somali-born candidates Ismail Mohamed, who is running for Ohio House District 3 this November, and Munira Abdullahi, who is running for Ohio House District 9, could make history. If they are successful this November, they would be the first Somali Americans to serve in the Ohio legislature.
Ohio Task Force 1 preps to assist with Hurricane Ian aftermath

OHIO — As southern states prepare for the Hurricane Ian to make landfall, Ohio Task Force 1 is ready to help. The Ohio Task Force 1 is an elite search and rescue team for the state and the entire nation. It is filled with firefighters, private citizens and local businesses.
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
Hogg’s Heaven Farm continuing to take precautions to prevent risk of bird flu

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected near Kentucky’s border in Tennessee. To protect all domestic poultry in the state, Tennessee prohibited events like shows, exhibitions and livestock sales for the time being. Animal health officials have even established a surveillance zone...
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows tight Ohio Senate race

OHIO — An exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll released Tuesday shows the race for U.S. Senate in Ohio is statistically tied. Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan remain in a statistical tie six weeks out from Election Day, according to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll. The race...
What to know to vote in Ohio on Nov. 8

There’s a lot on the ballot Nov. 8: all Ohio statewide offices, three state supreme court seats, all 15 U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat, all 99 Ohio House districts and half of the Ohio Senate, state school board seats, plus two constitutional amendments. On the local level, Ohioans will vote for county commissioners, auditors and judges, plus numerous local tax levies.
2023 Medicare Changes. Are You Ready?

COLUMBUS – Medicare’s annual open enrollment period starts Oct. 15. This means if you’re one of the more than two million Ohioans on the federal health insurance program, it’s time to become familiar with changes for 2023 and review your healthcare needs, including preferred prescription drugs and doctors. So, when the plan options are announced, you’re ready to pick one that’s best for you and your budget.
