Read full article on original website
Related
Parents Confused, Outraged About Ohio School's Letter Regarding LGBTQ+ Policies
Families say they're getting mixed messages about support for their LGBTQ+ children.
‘Freedom to read:’ Books on LGBTQ+, racism banned in 32 states
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Because of the actions of one school district, Ohio is listed among 32 states with districts banning more than 1,600 books, with most titles featuring LGBTQ+ themes and characters of color, according to a national index. PEN America detailed 2,532 instances of individual books banned in 138 school districts from July […]
NBC4 Columbus
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
spectrumnews1.com
CAIR Ohio holds 4th annual Statehouse advocacy event, calls on legislators for change
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations is hoping to create a more positive American Islamic relationship. H.B. 353 addresses excused absences for religion on the college level. The bill passed in the House and is now in the Senate. Gov. Mike DeWine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Somali American candidates hope to make history in November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Somali community in Columbus has nearly 60,000 residents, the second largest in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Somali-born candidates Ismail Mohamed, who is running for Ohio House District 3 this November, and Munira Abdullahi, who is running for Ohio House District 9, could make history. If they are successful this November, they would be the first Somali Americans to serve in the Ohio legislature.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Task Force 1 preps to assist with Hurricane Ian aftermath
OHIO — As southern states prepare for the Hurricane Ian to make landfall, Ohio Task Force 1 is ready to help. The Ohio Task Force 1 is an elite search and rescue team for the state and the entire nation. It is filled with firefighters, private citizens and local businesses.
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
Ohio’s overhaul of aging unemployment benefits computer system on hold after company officials indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A long-anticipated overhaul of the nearly two-decade-old computer system used by Ohio’s unemployment benefits office is on hold after federal officials indicted top officials with the company hired to replace it. In 2018, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services awarded Minnesota-based Sagitec an $86 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Hogg’s Heaven Farm continuing to take precautions to prevent risk of bird flu
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected near Kentucky’s border in Tennessee. To protect all domestic poultry in the state, Tennessee prohibited events like shows, exhibitions and livestock sales for the time being. Animal health officials have even established a surveillance zone...
wosu.org
Human trafficking survivors to find services, home in 52-unit Franklinton development
Only four other states in the country have more reports of human trafficking than Ohio, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. But soon, survivors of the illegal trade in Central Ohio will have a safe place to stay in a housing project that might be the first of its kind.
States sending stimulus checks in 2022: How Ohio stacks up
Faced with inflation coming out of the pandemic, Americans are having to make tough budgetary choices.
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows tight Ohio Senate race
OHIO — An exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll released Tuesday shows the race for U.S. Senate in Ohio is statistically tied. Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan remain in a statistical tie six weeks out from Election Day, according to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll. The race...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Hospital in Ohio reports cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were foraged from a public area in...
Only 1 more week to sign up for $500 energy assistance in Ohio
There are only a couple weeks left to sign up for an energy assistance program in Ohio.
Lima News
What to know to vote in Ohio on Nov. 8
There’s a lot on the ballot Nov. 8: all Ohio statewide offices, three state supreme court seats, all 15 U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat, all 99 Ohio House districts and half of the Ohio Senate, state school board seats, plus two constitutional amendments. On the local level, Ohioans will vote for county commissioners, auditors and judges, plus numerous local tax levies.
cleveland19.com
Almost 1M Ohioans have gotten their 2nd COVID booster, but is it right for you?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 942,315 people have already received the second booster shot after it became available three weeks ago. The CDC and FDA both approved the second booster, which was an updated version of the original vaccine to better...
newsnet5
Ohio unemployment system upgrade on hold after contractors indicted on federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plan to overhaul the state's antiquated unemployment system is on hold after two senior partners from the company Ohio hired to upgrade the system were indicted on criminal charges. Federal investigators allege the Sagitec Solutions executives stole trade secrets from Deloitte, their former employer. Court...
Officials indicted in company hired to overhaul Ohio’s antiquated unemployment system: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the mess of Ohio’s unemployment system at the start of the pandemic?. Thousands of Ohioans waited for weeks for their first payments, or lingered hours on hold, trying to straighten...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
countynewsonline.org
2023 Medicare Changes. Are You Ready?
COLUMBUS – Medicare’s annual open enrollment period starts Oct. 15. This means if you’re one of the more than two million Ohioans on the federal health insurance program, it’s time to become familiar with changes for 2023 and review your healthcare needs, including preferred prescription drugs and doctors. So, when the plan options are announced, you’re ready to pick one that’s best for you and your budget.
Comments / 0