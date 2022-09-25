ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WATCH: Commanders' first points come via a Daron Payne safety

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4MUh_0i9rgMqs00

FedEx Field has seen some bad football from the home team over the years. On Sunday, the Washington Commanders fell behind to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-0 before halftime. It’s hard to say where this one ranks among the many debacles in Landover through the years.

The good news for Washington, if you can find any in such an ugly performance, is the Commanders will not be shut out, but not because of the offense.

After the Commanders’ offense failed to score on their best opportunity of the day, the Eagles began their next possession inside their own one-yard line.

How would Washington’s defense respond this time?

Defensive tackle Daron Payne bullied his way into Philadelphia’s backfield taking down running back Boston Scott in the end zone for a safety.

If you had asked Washington fans to predict the team’s first score of the day, it’s doubtful Payne would be on your list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dave Portnoy suggests Ravens cheated, points out 'shady character' at Patriots game

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens didn’t come without its fair share of drama. There was the spectacle of the game itself, which was full of highlight-worthy plays on both sides of the ball. Then there was the gut-wrenching sight of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones going down with an ankle injury. Now, there’s a suggested cheating accusation by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#The Commanders#American Football#Fedex Field#The Philadelphia Eagles#Boston Scott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Power Rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot after USC struggles to put away Beavers

It was nearly a disastrous week for the Pac-12 conference, but the top teams prevailed, keeping the chances for a College Football Playoff berth alive and well. The marquee game of the weekend was between the No. 7 USC Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers. It certainly lived up to the billing. Lincoln Riley’s squad needed a late score to secure the 3-point win over a dangerous Beavers squad that will likely find a way into the top 25 this week. Will USC see its ranking fall after struggling to put away the Beavers? Up north, the No. 18 Oregon Ducks avoided...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win

Action started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play featured multiple big-time matchups. The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NBC Sports

Patriots-Ravens takeaways: Jones throws three INTs, leaves injured in ugly loss

The New England Patriots had every chance to win Sunday's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium, but they just couldn't protect the football. The Ravens are hard enough to beat without turning the ball over. But the Patriots committed four (!) turnovers in a five possession span in the second half, which resulted in 10 Baltimore points in a 37-26 win for the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders manhandled by Eagles

It was clearly over by halftime. The Eagles outgained Washington 322-50. Philadelphia accumulated 276 passing yards in the opening half alone. Meanwhile, the Commanders were in the hole in passing yards registering -16. When you read those numbers, it’s a wonder the Commanders were down “only” 24-0 at the half....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy