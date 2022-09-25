WATCH: Commanders' first points come via a Daron Payne safety

FedEx Field has seen some bad football from the home team over the years. On Sunday, the Washington Commanders fell behind to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-0 before halftime. It’s hard to say where this one ranks among the many debacles in Landover through the years.

The good news for Washington, if you can find any in such an ugly performance, is the Commanders will not be shut out, but not because of the offense.

After the Commanders’ offense failed to score on their best opportunity of the day, the Eagles began their next possession inside their own one-yard line.

How would Washington’s defense respond this time?

Defensive tackle Daron Payne bullied his way into Philadelphia’s backfield taking down running back Boston Scott in the end zone for a safety.

If you had asked Washington fans to predict the team’s first score of the day, it’s doubtful Payne would be on your list.