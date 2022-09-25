Harry Styles is having about as enviable a month as one could imagine in the entertainment world. He started September as Rolling Stone’s cover star. Then just last week, the singer wrapped a mini residency at Madison Square Garden, where he was bestowed a banner after selling out 15 consecutive shows at the legendary venue. Today, he’s among a select few who’ve managed to top the Billboard Hot 100 singles and box office charts at the same time. As of Monday, “As it Was” — the best-selling song of the year — has now topped the Hot 100 for...

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO