Richmond, IN

can't we all just get along, let's find some common ground people. rest the officer's soul he done his duty, bless & help his family 👪 🙏

The Associated Press

Slain Indiana officer's fiancée recalls her life at funeral

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who died last week after being shot in the head during an August traffic stop was remembered by her fiancée Monday during her funeral as an upbeat person who was the love of her life. Hundreds of mourners, many of them police officers, filled Richmond High School for services for Officer Seara Burton, 28. The Richmond officer died on Sept. 18, more than two weeks after she was removed from life support and later moved to hospice care. Her fiancée, Sierra Neal, said they felt an immediate connection when they met during the summer of 2021. The couple was days away from getting married when Burton was shot. Neal said Burton. a four-year Richmond police veteran, loved her job and managed to stay upbeat no matter what happened while she was on duty.
