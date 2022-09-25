Read full article on original website
Guest
1d ago
can't we all just get along, let's find some common ground people. rest the officer's soul he done his duty, bless & help his family 👪 🙏
Reply
2
Related
Graveside services, 21-gun salute take place for fallen Richmond Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND — Funeral services for Officer Seara Burton have concluded at Richmond High School and the procession is continuing to the burial site in Indianapolis. During the funeral services, Richmond Mayor David Snow remembered Burton as having an “undeniable personality.”. >> ‘I feel an emptiness without her;’ Fiancée,...
Law enforcement gather for procession to Richmond Officer Seara Burton’s funeral
RICHMOND — Local law enforcement gathered Monday morning to travel to Richmond, Indiana, where funeral services for Officer Seara Burton will take place. >> PHOTOS: Local law enforcement gather to process to Officer Seara Burton’s funeral. Members of law enforcement from police and fire agencies across the Miami...
Nearly 200 unclaimed remains buried in Marion County ceremony
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people in Marion County who pass away don't have any loved ones to bury them. However, a couple of local groups tried to change that Monday for nearly 200 people while raising awareness. Strangers gathered at Antioch Church to celebrate the lives of 173 men...
Thousands gather to say goodbye to Officer Seara Burton
“The guy that shot Seara, I hope he spends his life in prison and her family deserves justice,” said resident Josh Bowers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slain Indiana officer's fiancée recalls her life at funeral
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who died last week after being shot in the head during an August traffic stop was remembered by her fiancée Monday during her funeral as an upbeat person who was the love of her life. Hundreds of mourners, many of them police officers, filled Richmond High School for services for Officer Seara Burton, 28. The Richmond officer died on Sept. 18, more than two weeks after she was removed from life support and later moved to hospice care. Her fiancée, Sierra Neal, said they felt an immediate connection when they met during the summer of 2021. The couple was days away from getting married when Burton was shot. Neal said Burton. a four-year Richmond police veteran, loved her job and managed to stay upbeat no matter what happened while she was on duty.
‘Until we meet again, my love’: Family, friends deliver emotional remembrances of Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. – “Until we meet again, my love.” The words from fiancée Sierra Neal typified the heartfelt remembrances of Seara Burton, the Richmond K9 officer who died on Sept. 18 after being shot during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. Neal is Burton’s fiancée. The two met during the summer of 2021 and felt […]
Richmond homeless community gives ‘most valuable gift’ in honor of fallen officer
RICHMOND, Ind. — A small gesture has left a permanent mark on the Richmond Police Department in the wake of Officer Seara Burton’s death. At Burton’s funeral Monday, Lt. Donnie Benedict recounted the “most valuable gift” he’d seen given to honor her life and service.
‘She has gone home now for the final time;’ Hear fallen Richmond Officer’s end of watch transmission
RICHMOND — The “end of watch” radio transmission for Richmond Officer Seara Burton was broadcasted at the conclusion of her funeral services on Monday. Funeral services took place at Richmond High School, followed by a procession to escort Burton’s remains to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis to be buried.
RELATED PEOPLE
City buildings to be closed in Richmond Monday as community mourns fallen officer
RICHMOND — City buildings and offices will be closed in Richmond Monday as the community comes together to mourn a fallen officer. On social media the City of Richmond said the buildings and offices will be closed for Officer Seara Burton’s memorial services. Her funeral will be Monday...
Richmond preparing for funeral of police officer
RICHMOND — Richmond Police and city leaders are preparing for the funeral of Officer Seara Burton. >>Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle. Officer Burton’s visitation is Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building on North...
WNDU
Woman shot, suspect dead at Subaru plant in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a woman was shot and the suspected gunman was found dead Monday at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive facility in Lafayette. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, police were called to the plant, which is located near I-65 off of State Road 38.
Visitation for Richmond Officer Seara Burton set for today
RICHMOND — Visitation for Officer Seara Burton is set to take place today before her funeral Monday. Those who would like to give their condolences will be able to visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building, 50 N. 5th St. Services will be held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS — Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning and is on its trek toward Florida. While the Sunshine State prepares for the hurricane to make landfall, hundreds of Red Cross volunteers and staff are setting up evacuation shelters, including volunteers from Indiana. Five Red Cross...
Hoosier help headed to Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches mainland US
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple organizations in Indiana are sending help to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall. Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated as Hurricane Ian continues its course toward the mainland United States. In a social media post, Indiana Task Force 1 announced it had been...
Woman shot by former boyfriend at Subaru in Lafayette
Police are responding to a report of a shooting at Subaru in Lafayette. According to Lafayette police, a shooting occurred at the facility Monday afternoon.
Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The […]
wrtv.com
The Satanic Temple suing Gov. Eric Holcomb, AG Todd Rokita over abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple (TST) has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita over Indiana's abortion ban. TST says it venerates, but does not worship, the allegorical Satan described in the epic poem Paradise Lost - the defender of personal sovereignty against the dictates of religious authority.
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ’97 imprisoned for life
Michael Carneal, who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old, will spend the rest of his life in prison.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 13