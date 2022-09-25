Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Are Furious With Justin Herbert Decision Sunday
Whether Justin Herbert should have played against the Jacksonville Jaguars today with his rib cartilage injury or not, he did - and he hasn't played well. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers lost big today as Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars destroyed their defense in a 38-10 win. The game was completely out of reach by the beginning of the fourth quarter - but that's when fans started getting annoyed.
Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dan Orlovsky Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Safety vs. Broncos
The ESPN analyst felt a sense of redemption after an unfortunate play by the 49ers quarterback on Sunday night.
NFL injury report: Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett Hired a New Coach This Week to Help With His Abysmal Clock Management
The Broncos new head coach has taken an unusual step to help his team after multiple clock blunders in his first two games. The post Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett Hired a New Coach This Week to Help With His Abysmal Clock Management appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley let Justin Herbert decide to keep playing injured in blowout loss to Jaguars
Justin Herbert was a game-time decision to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after fracturing rib cartilage in Week 2. Then he lost his blindside protection in the third quarter when Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. So why — when his Los Angeles Chargers hopelessly trailed in a 38-10 loss — was the franchise quarterback still on the field late in the game?
Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater suffer scary injuries in Week 3 loss to Jaguars
Not only did the Los Angeles Chargers get completely embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but they could be dealing with some brutal implications from a pair of injuries. Star pass-rusher Joey Bosa suffered a groin injury in the loss and left tackle Rashawn Slater, one of Justin Herbert’s key protectors, is dealing with a biceps issue. Via Ian Rapoport:
Chargers being extra cautious with Justin Herbert due to Tyrod Taylor mishap?
Justin Herbert is reportedly pushing to play through a rib injury on Sunday, and he may wind up having a pain injection in order to do so. The thought of that likely sends a collective chill down the spines of Los Angeles Chargers fans, but it sounds like the team is taking all necessary precautions.
Justin Herbert to be a game-time decision Week 3
Justin Herbert, listed as questionable due to a rib injury, will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars in Los Angeles. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The main problem here for fantasy managers is that Jaguars-Chargers is a late kickoff, and many won't...
