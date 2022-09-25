Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Police looking for critically missing 26-year-old Nathaniel Schieble
Police say Schieble was last seen Sunday, September 25th around 11:00am in the area of 124th and Appleton.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek to identify suspects in burglary caught on camera
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two suspects are being sought by Milwaukee police in connection to a burglary that occurred last week. The incident was caught on camera. Two suspects forced entry and removed property from a business at W. Garfield Ave. and N. Teutonia Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at around 10:30 p.m.
Four victims identified in string of weekend homicides in Milwaukee
The Medical Examiner provided information on four of the six homicides and Milwaukee Police provided details on all six incidents.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate six homicides in three days
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six homicides that occurred between Friday and Sunday. In less than three days at least three men and two women died. A sixth victim is unknown. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded to those scenes and autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Sept., 26.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building
Milwaukee police say shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday. It's the second time in about a year it's happened here, according to residents.
CBS 58
12-year-old dies after firearm unintentionally discharges; Milwaukee woman arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy has died after a firearm unintentionally discharged Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24. It happened near 43rd and College Avenue around 1:18 p.m. Authorities say the child obtained a gun that accidentally went off, striking him. The boy was taken to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car fire; body with gunshot wound found inside vehicle
Firefighters were dispatched to a car fire near 15th and Congress in Milwaukee early Sunday. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body inside the vehicle.
12-year-old boy dies after he accidentally shoots himself, Milwaukee Police say
A 12-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon after he accidentally shot himself, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate multiple homicides from Friday-Sunday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating six separate homicides that happened throughout Friday to Sunday. The first one happened near 8th and Atkinson. Police say the victim is a 25-year-old male. It happened Friday, Sept. 23 at 12:23 p.m., according to police. 36th and Galena:. The next one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old killed, grandma held him as he died
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton Sept. 18. Prestin Gill-Pate's grandma told FOX6 News she held her grandson in her arms until he died.
Milwaukee Police Department investigating 'suspicious death'
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a suspicious death. The incident happened about 10:40 p.m. last night near Palmer Street and Keefe Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. FOX6's cameras captured the aftermath. A good portion of the front of the vehicle was smashed and car parts littered the street. One video angle showed the entire...
WISN
Back alley shooting attack caught on camera
MILWAUKEE — Unbelievable video was captured on camera at midnight Wednesday when gunfire lit up a quiet back alley near 27th Street and Ruby Avenue. A nearby resident's security camera shows two dark-colored sedans pulled up in the alley. Then, several armed people jumped out of the cars and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man stole $124K meant for son's autism therapy, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man with an open stalking case is now accused of stealing $124,000 meant for the provider of his son's therapy for autism. Alper Kolcu, 39, faces one count of theft from a business setting (greater than $100,000) and one count of felony bail jumping. Prosecutors say...
WISN
Video: Men fire dozens of shots into house
Milwaukee police are looking for the men who fired dozens of bullets into a house early Wednesday morning near 27th and Ruby Avenue on the city’s north side. Surveillance video shows two cars rolling up just after midnight Wednesday. At least six men appear to shoot from the vehicles,...
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
WISN
Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building
MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; police seek to ID woman
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a person who they say stole $747 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway on Friday, Sept. 23. Officials say the woman pictured in this post was in the store just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
