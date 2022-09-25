ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek to identify suspects in burglary caught on camera

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two suspects are being sought by Milwaukee police in connection to a burglary that occurred last week. The incident was caught on camera. Two suspects forced entry and removed property from a business at W. Garfield Ave. and N. Teutonia Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at around 10:30 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate six homicides in three days

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating six homicides that occurred between Friday and Sunday. In less than three days at least three men and two women died. A sixth victim is unknown. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office responded to those scenes and autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Sept., 26.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building

Milwaukee police say shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday. It's the second time in about a year it's happened here, according to residents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate multiple homicides from Friday-Sunday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating six separate homicides that happened throughout Friday to Sunday. The first one happened near 8th and Atkinson. Police say the victim is a 25-year-old male. It happened Friday, Sept. 23 at 12:23 p.m., according to police. 36th and Galena:. The next one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. FOX6's cameras captured the aftermath. A good portion of the front of the vehicle was smashed and car parts littered the street. One video angle showed the entire...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

Back alley shooting attack caught on camera

MILWAUKEE — Unbelievable video was captured on camera at midnight Wednesday when gunfire lit up a quiet back alley near 27th Street and Ruby Avenue. A nearby resident's security camera shows two dark-colored sedans pulled up in the alley. Then, several armed people jumped out of the cars and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Video: Men fire dozens of shots into house

Milwaukee police are looking for the men who fired dozens of bullets into a house early Wednesday morning near 27th and Ruby Avenue on the city’s north side. Surveillance video shows two cars rolling up just after midnight Wednesday. At least six men appear to shoot from the vehicles,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; police seek to ID woman

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a person who they say stole $747 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway on Friday, Sept. 23. Officials say the woman pictured in this post was in the store just...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI

