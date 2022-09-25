Read full article on original website
Flames engulf Chesapeake warehouse
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Flames engulfed a warehouse in Chesapeake Monday evening. According to the Chesapeake Fire Dept., Airgas National Welders, in the 4300 of Bainbridge Boulevard, caught on fire at 7 p.m. The department tweeted photos of the fire, showing heavy flames coming from the building. Chesapeake Fire Lt....
Officials on scene of possible ordnance in Hampton, homes evacuated
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Fire & Rescue and crews are on the scene of a possible ordnance in the Buckroe Beach area Tuesday afternoon. According to Hampton Fire Chief Anthony Chittum and Hampton Police Division dispatch, the ordnance is on the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue. Several homes nearby...
Heavy fire in Portsmouth leaves 3 people without a home
Saturday night, 3 people were without a home after a heavy fire in Portsmouth on Hatton Street. The Red Cross has been contacted to help the 3 people displaced.
Brush fire damages footbridge at Williamsburg park
A downed power line caused a brush fire in Williamsburg's Redoubt Park early Monday.
Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw trash in his yard
A Norfolk neighborhood is on edge after a homeowner was shot at while confronting a group of people who threw trash in his yard.
Williamsburg residents recount damaging storms
A line of heavy storms rocked parts of Williamsburg Sunday. Trees were uprooted, several homes saw damage, and thousands were left without power.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Hatton Road.
One person injured from possible self-inflicted gunshot wound at VB Walmart
Virginia Beach Police responded to a person suffering from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday night.
Man charged with toddler’s death says bullet traveled through wall hitting boy
Court documents reveal what led up to the death of a four-year-old boy in Suffolk Sunday night. Court paperwork says Antonio Melton said he was “removing the magazine from a handgun" when it fired.
Teen shot, seriously injured in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teen sustained critical injuries in shooting in Newport News on Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of 36th Street, near Chestnut Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located a teenage male who was...
Norfolk Animal Care Center quarantining dogs, limiting intake after CPV exposure
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk animal shelter is quarantining all of its dogs and limiting intake after it admitted a stray dog that tested positive for Canine Parvovirus (CPV), a spokesperson for the city said. On Thursday, the Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) took in a stray dog that...
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
Catalytic converter thief abandons getaway vehicle, eludes police in Suffolk
Police in Suffolk are now investigating after they say they saw someone trying to steal catalytic converters.
Police locate missing 78-year-old Norfolk woman with dementia
78-year-old Hazel Lee Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street around 2 p.m. on Monday.
Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.
Storms rolling through area down trees causing thousands to lose power
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Thousands of homes and businesses in Williamsburg, York County and James City County have lost power as a result of trees and limbs being felled by a line of powerful storms that have been rolling through the area - mostly on the Peninsula. According to the...
“This is horrible.” Eyewitnesses recount seeing multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth
The group of friends made their way down the street and saw the two cars in bad condition.
2 men walked into Norfolk hospital with gunshot wounds
The call for the walk-in came in just before 9:30 p.m. at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police say two adult males were reported with serious injuries.
Local pastor issues warning about domestic violence following death of Virginia Beach woman
Rev. Tyrone Jackson is the pastor of First Baptist Campostella in Norfolk. Last month, he presided over the funeral service for 40-year-old Marie Covington.
