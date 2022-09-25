ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Flames engulf Chesapeake warehouse

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Flames engulfed a warehouse in Chesapeake Monday evening. According to the Chesapeake Fire Dept., Airgas National Welders, in the 4300 of Bainbridge Boulevard, caught on fire at 7 p.m. The department tweeted photos of the fire, showing heavy flames coming from the building. Chesapeake Fire Lt....
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rescue, VA
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Heavy Fire#Suffolk Fire#Sfr#The American Red Cross
WAVY News 10

Teen shot, seriously injured in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teen sustained critical injuries in shooting in Newport News on Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of 36th Street, near Chestnut Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located a teenage male who was...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NBC12

Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy