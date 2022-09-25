Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Kubota UTV and Passenger Vehicle Collision Leads to Fatality in Taylor County, Kentucky
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at approximately 8:18 A.M. EST, KSP Post 15, Columbia Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Cheryl Sanders, age 57 of Campbellsville,...
WTVQ
70-year-old man dies in crash on East KY 80
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 70-year-old man died in a crash Monday evening on East KY 80. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on East KY 80 in Russell County around 5:19 p.m. A 27-year-old woman was traveling west on the road in...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man killed in Monday evening wreck
WJRS NEWS has learned that a two-vehicle crash at East Highway 80 and Foley Road on Monday evening claimed the life of a Russell Springs man, according to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots. Edward L. Robertson, age 70, was pronounced dead at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room shortly after...
k105.com
Leitchfield woman airlifted, Grayson Co. man injured when vehicles collide on Shrewsbury Rd.
A Leitchfield woman was airlifted and a Grayson County man injured in a near head-on collision on Shrewsbury Road. Monday afternoon at approximately 2:50, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clay Boone, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 8600 block of Shrewsbury Road. Upon...
wvih.com
Taylor County Man Dies In UTV Accident
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013 Honda Odyssey when she rear-ended a Kubota UTV just before 8:30. The man driving the Kubota UTV died at the...
k105.com
Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.
A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
WBKO
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Russell County
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (September 26, 2022) – A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police in Russell Springs on Sunday night leads to drug trafficking arrest. At 10:57 p.m. on September 25, 2022 , a KSP Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier on Rose Street in Russell Springs. The Trooper observed a passenger in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt.
WBKO
Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
k105.com
Grayson Co. man tased, arrested on drug charges after resisting Clarkson PD officer
A Grayson County man was tased and arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop by the Clarkson Police Department. Wednesday night at approximately 11:15, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee “pass through the intersection of Millerstown Street and West Main Street with a flashing/strobing red and blue LED bar in the back glass,” according to the arrest citation. The lights, Jones wrote in the citation, would change colors to the beat of music.
lakercountry.com
Yosemite man arrested on lengthy list of drug, other charges
A Yosemite man was arrested on drug trafficking and other charges by Kentucky State Police in Russell Springs following a traffic stop late Sunday night, according to state police. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, KSP Trooper Jake Smith conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier on Rose Street...
Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire
A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested on drug, other charges
A Russell Springs woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police late Saturday night on drug and other charges, according to jail records. Sarah Elizabeth Cox, age 42, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in a proper container first offense, no operator’s license, and non-payment of court costs, fines, or fees.
clayconews.com
KSP Investigating Multiple Fatality Crash Involving Tractor Trailer on KY HWY 90 in Barren County, Kentucky
Cave City, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, just after 8:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 3, Bowling Green, was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman arrested after police say child brought to Louisville hospital with 'substantial' injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by officers with the Radcliff Police Department. Police say on Saturday, Sept. 17, the girl's mother called police and said...
k105.com
Grayson Co. man jailed after shooting up his home, telling police he was in shootout with burglars
A Grayson County man has been jailed after shooting up his own home and telling police he was in a shootout with burglars. Thursday night at approximately 8:35, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt, Sean Fentress and Justin Cockerell were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearman Road (off Wax Road) after the occupant, 44-year-old Dewayne W. Logsdon, reported to Central Dispatch that he and “possibly three subjects” exchanged gunfire as the burglars were attempting to break into the home, according to the arrest citation.
k105.com
Casey Co. minister falls into pond while performing wedding ceremony
A minister performing an outdoor wedding on Saturday in Casey County took the plunge himself when he tumbled into a pond during the ceremony. Pastor Jason Coulter, music director at Green River Pentecostal Church in Hustonville, was performing Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s wedding ceremony on the edge of a pond when, as the bride was being led to the pond-side dock, he bent over to pick up some notes that had blown away.
WBKO
Barren County basketball court decorated through community efforts, grant
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The basketball courts at Gorin Park have had a touch up thanks to efforts from various county members and a grant from The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds. The design was made by Barren County High School Art Teacher, Lauren Simmons, and was made by...
WBKO
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
wcluradio.com
Officials investigating fatal collision near Cave City
CAVE CITY – Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Highway 90 in northern Barren County. Little details were provided about the crash, which is reported near the 8000 block of Happy Valley Road. That’s just south of Crystal Onyx Cave. The vehicles involved are a commercial semi and passenger vehicle.
