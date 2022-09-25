ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, KY

WTVQ

70-year-old man dies in crash on East KY 80

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 70-year-old man died in a crash Monday evening on East KY 80. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on East KY 80 in Russell County around 5:19 p.m. A 27-year-old woman was traveling west on the road in...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man killed in Monday evening wreck

WJRS NEWS has learned that a two-vehicle crash at East Highway 80 and Foley Road on Monday evening claimed the life of a Russell Springs man, according to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots. Edward L. Robertson, age 70, was pronounced dead at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room shortly after...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wvih.com

Taylor County Man Dies In UTV Accident

Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013 Honda Odyssey when she rear-ended a Kubota UTV just before 8:30. The man driving the Kubota UTV died at the...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.

A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Russell County

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (September 26, 2022) – A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police in Russell Springs on Sunday night leads to drug trafficking arrest. At 10:57 p.m. on September 25, 2022 , a KSP Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier on Rose Street in Russell Springs. The Trooper observed a passenger in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WBKO

Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
GLASGOW, KY
thelevisalazer.com

WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN

Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. man tased, arrested on drug charges after resisting Clarkson PD officer

A Grayson County man was tased and arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop by the Clarkson Police Department. Wednesday night at approximately 11:15, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee “pass through the intersection of Millerstown Street and West Main Street with a flashing/strobing red and blue LED bar in the back glass,” according to the arrest citation. The lights, Jones wrote in the citation, would change colors to the beat of music.
CLARKSON, KY
lakercountry.com

Yosemite man arrested on lengthy list of drug, other charges

A Yosemite man was arrested on drug trafficking and other charges by Kentucky State Police in Russell Springs following a traffic stop late Sunday night, according to state police. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, KSP Trooper Jake Smith conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier on Rose Street...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire

A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
HART COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman arrested on drug, other charges

A Russell Springs woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police late Saturday night on drug and other charges, according to jail records. Sarah Elizabeth Cox, age 42, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in a proper container first offense, no operator’s license, and non-payment of court costs, fines, or fees.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
clayconews.com

KSP Investigating Multiple Fatality Crash Involving Tractor Trailer on KY HWY 90 in Barren County, Kentucky

Cave City, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, just after 8:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 3, Bowling Green, was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. man jailed after shooting up his home, telling police he was in shootout with burglars

A Grayson County man has been jailed after shooting up his own home and telling police he was in a shootout with burglars. Thursday night at approximately 8:35, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt, Sean Fentress and Justin Cockerell were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearman Road (off Wax Road) after the occupant, 44-year-old Dewayne W. Logsdon, reported to Central Dispatch that he and “possibly three subjects” exchanged gunfire as the burglars were attempting to break into the home, according to the arrest citation.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Casey Co. minister falls into pond while performing wedding ceremony

A minister performing an outdoor wedding on Saturday in Casey County took the plunge himself when he tumbled into a pond during the ceremony. Pastor Jason Coulter, music director at Green River Pentecostal Church in Hustonville, was performing Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s wedding ceremony on the edge of a pond when, as the bride was being led to the pond-side dock, he bent over to pick up some notes that had blown away.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Officials investigating fatal collision near Cave City

CAVE CITY – Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Highway 90 in northern Barren County. Little details were provided about the crash, which is reported near the 8000 block of Happy Valley Road. That’s just south of Crystal Onyx Cave. The vehicles involved are a commercial semi and passenger vehicle.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

