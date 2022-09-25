ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India

Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
Mexican earthquake triggers 4-foot waves in Death Valley National Park

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday and left at least two people dead in its wake. Repercussions of the tremor extended as far as 1,500 miles north, where four-foot-tall waves began churning inside a Death Valley cave called Devils Hole, in what the National Park Service called a "surprising quirk of geology."Video footage of the phenomenon — which is technically known as a seiche, when sudden changes are observed in a lake or partially enclosed body of water — shows a birds-eye view of the cave as its initially still water erupts into a series of waves...
At Least 65 People Dead as 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southwestern China

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China on Monday, September 5, killing at least 65 people which was also felt in Chengdu by millions of people who are currently in a strict COVID-19 lockdown. The epicenter of the massive quake reportedly occurred about 26 miles (43 kilometers) southeast of the city of Kangding in the Sichuan province in Southwest China.
This $35 Million Laguna Beach Estate Will Make You Think You’re on the Islands of Capri

If you can’t make it to the islands of Capri, then this Southern California home may be the next best thing. An enchanting Laguna Beach retreat that appears as if it’s straight out of the Amalfi has just come onto the market. Listed for a cool $35 million with Rob Giem of Compass, the Crescent Bay Beach abode offers up endless views of the azure Pacific Ocean, nearby bluffs and is said to be directly inspired by owner Rick Silver’s annual journey to the Bay of Naples, according to the Wall Street Journal. Silver purchased the property back in 1998 for $2.2...
British professor, 61, missing for nearly two weeks in Chile 'had argued with his 23-year-old PHD student' before vanishing from remote mountain observatory

A British professor who has been missing for nearly two weeks in Chile had allegedly argued with his 23-year-old PhD student before he vanished. Thomas Richard Marsh, a 61-year-old astrophysicist at University of Warwick, was last seen on September 16 near the remote astronomical observatory La Silla on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert where he was working.
Mexican authorities deny Colima volcano threat after earthquake: ‘Do not listen to rumors’

Mexican authorities are urging calm following social media rumours concerning volcanic activity following Monday’s earthquake. The centre monitoring the Colima volcano said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday morning that the volcano “is calm” and urged people to “remember not to spread rumours and stay calm at all times. We live in a very tectonically active area and you always have to be prepared,” according to a translated tweet. According to the site Volcano Discovery, the “Colima volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in North America and one of the potentially most dangerous ones. It has...
