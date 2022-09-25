ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Havelock women arrested, charged with larceny, breaking and entering

PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — Pine Knoll Shores deputies arrested two Havelock women on multiple charges related to larceny and breaking and entering. A majority of the property taken was recovered by law enforcement. Tina Nelson, 53, and Linda Matthews, 59, were both charged with:. Felony breaking and...
Carteret County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

NEWPORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Yosmery Gabriel Lopez, 15, was last seen at her home in Newport. Lopez is described as 4'6" tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater,...
ENC television legend Elinor Hawkins celebrates 95th birthday

NEW BERN, Craven County — An Eastern North Carolina television legend celebrated her 95th birthday. Elinor Hawkins spent more than 50 years reading to kids on Saturday mornings on News Channel 12's Telestory Time. Hawkins devoted her life to advocating for literacy in not just our area, but across...
