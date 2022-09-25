Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Havelock women arrested, charged with larceny, breaking and entering
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — Pine Knoll Shores deputies arrested two Havelock women on multiple charges related to larceny and breaking and entering. A majority of the property taken was recovered by law enforcement. Tina Nelson, 53, and Linda Matthews, 59, were both charged with:. Felony breaking and...
Carteret County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen
NEWPORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Yosmery Gabriel Lopez, 15, was last seen at her home in Newport. Lopez is described as 4'6" tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater,...
North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
Community panels looks for ways increase safety and reduce violence among young people
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Leaders in the City Of Jacksonville joined forces to help stop youth violence. The efforts came in the form of a panel that plans to find resources and strategies that can make a difference locally. The panel contains community members, county officials, school leaders, and...
ENC television legend Elinor Hawkins celebrates 95th birthday
NEW BERN, Craven County — An Eastern North Carolina television legend celebrated her 95th birthday. Elinor Hawkins spent more than 50 years reading to kids on Saturday mornings on News Channel 12's Telestory Time. Hawkins devoted her life to advocating for literacy in not just our area, but across...
