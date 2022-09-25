Even though Deion Sanders seems happy at Jackson State, that's not stopping the media pundits from speculating on his next gig. Sanders is rising rapidly through the coaching ranks as he's 19-5 overall as Tigers head coach in just a little under three seasons. The Tigers are coming off a 2021 season where they finished with an 11-1 record and they're already 4-0 to start the 2022 season.

JACKSON, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO